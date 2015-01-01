पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Amritsar
  • Preparation Of 30 40% Reduction In Budget Of Durgiana Temple Committee, Corona Deteriorates The Condition Of Shrines

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना ने धर्म:दुर्ग्याणा मंदिर कमेटी के बजट में 30-40% की कटौती की तैयारी,कोरोना ने धर्म स्थलों की हालत बिगाड़ी

अमृतसर12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इस साल के शुरू होते ही पूरी दुनिया में फैले कोरोना वायरस ने बड़ी-बड़ी कंपनियों, सरकारों के साथ-साथ धर्म स्थलों की अार्थिकी भी बिगाड़ डाली है। इसीलिए धार्मिक स्थलों से जुड़ी कमेटियों ने अपने खर्च कम कर दिए हैं। अब दुर्ग्याणा मंदिर कमेटी भी ऐसा ही करने जा रही है। कमेटी अपने बजट में 30 से 40 प्रतिशत की कटौती करने की तैयारी कर रही है। ऐसा इसलिए किया जा रहा है, क्योंकि इन दिनों मंदिर में दूसरों राज्यों

से इक्का-दुक्का पर्यटक ही माथा टेकने पहुंच रहे हैं। इसके अलावा स्थानीय श्रद्धालुओं में भी कमी आई है। वहीं पिछले 9 महीने के दौरान मंदिर बड़े त्यौहारों पर भी मंदिर बंद रहा, जिससे यहां चढ़ावा नाममात्र ही चढ़ा। दुर्ग्याणा कमेटी ने लॉकडाउन के कारण मार्च महीने में तय किया जाना वाला बजट अभी तक पेश नहीं किया है। इसके अब पेश करने की तैयारी की जा रही है। हालांकि अब अक्टूबर से मार्च 2021 तक का बजट ही

पेश होगा। इसेे लेकर कमेटी कार्यालय में कमेटी के प्रधान एडवोकेट रमेश शर्मा ने तमाम पदाधिकारियों से तीन घंटे तक बैठक कर विचार-विमर्श किया। इसमें पिछले साल के मुकाबले बजट में 30 से 40 प्रतिशत कमी करने का फैसला किया गया। पदाधिकारियों ने चर्चा की कि कोरोना काल के कारण एक तरफ चढ़ावे में कमी आई है, वहीं दूसरी तरफ पंडितों, सेवादारों की सैलरी के अलावा सैनिटाइजर, सरोवर में मिट्टी डालने,

जरूरतमंदों को राशन देने और कोरोना मरीजों के लिए अस्पतालों में लंगर सेवा पर लगातार कमेटी की ओर से पैसा खर्च किया जा रहा है। बैठक में कुल 10 करोड़ 25 लाख 56 हजार का बजट रखने का फैसला हुआ। इस पर सभी पदाधिकारियों ने हामी भर दी है। हालांकि वित्तमंत्री इंजीनियर रमेश शर्मा ही इस पर आखिरी माेहर लगाएंगे। गौरतलब है कि पिछले साल दुर्ग्याणा कमेटी की ओर से करीब 34 करोड़ का बजट पेश किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें