स्कूलस्वागतम्:साढ़े 7 महीने बाद खुले प्राइवेट स्कूल

अमृतसर43 मिनट पहले
साढ़े 7 महीने के लॉकडाउन के बाद शुक्रवार को प्राइवेट स्कूलों में भी रौनक लौट आई, हालांकि पहले दिन हाजिरी 20% ही रही। वहीं ज्यादातर पेरेंट्स दिवाली के बाद ही बच्चाें को स्कूल भेजने के कंसेट भेज रहे हैं। पंजाब सरकार ने 15 अक्टूबर को 9 वीं से 12वीं तक की कक्षाएं लगाने की छूट दी थी। इसके तहत सहोदय स्कूल्स के तहत आते तकरीबन 100 स्कूल्स ने कोरोना हिदायतों के पालन के प्रबंध करने के बाद शुक्रवार को स्कूल खोले। शहर के प्रमुख स्कूलों में पहले दिन बच्चों खुशी-खुशी पहुंचे। स्कूल पहुंचने से ज्यादा बच्चों में दोस्तों को मिलने की खुशी थी। बच्चे स्कूल पहुंचते ही दूर से ही एक दूसरे को हाथ हिला कर मुस्कुरा रहे थे।

सबसे पहले कंसेट फार्म की चेकिंग, क्लास में 1 बेंच पर एक ही छात्र, सीट बदलने की मनाही
स्कूल में प्रवेश करते ही सबसे पहले कंसेट फार्म चेक किए गए। फिर सेनेटाइजेशन और थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई। एक बेंच पर एक ही छात्र को बैठाया गया और डेस्क बदलने की इजाजत नहीं दी गई। मास्क पहनकर ही छात्रों ने पढ़ाई की और वॉशरूम भी एक-एक करके प्रयोग किया। पहले दिन छात्रों की केवल प्रॉब्लम्स सॉल्व की गईं, जो उन्हें पिछले समय से पढ़ाई में आ रहीं थी। सहोदया स्कूल्स की सेक्रेटरी डाॅ. अनीता भल्ला के अनुसार पहले दिन बच्चे बेहद खुश दिख रहे थे। हालांकि गिनती कम रही, जाे जल्द ही बढ़ जाएगी।

16 से खुलेंगे काॅलेज और यूनिवर्सिटीज

पंजाब सरकार ने 16 नवंबर से सभी एजुकेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट और यूनिवर्सिटी और कॉलेजों को खोलने की मंजूरी दे दी है। इसके तह खालसा कालेज के प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. महल सिंह ने बताया कि 9 नवंबर से काॅलेज में 100 फीसदी स्टाफ बुलाना शुरू करेंगे। स्टूडेंट्स काे बुलाने काे लेकर पहले हम पेरेंट्स का कन्सेंट लेंगे। डीएवी कालेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ. राजेश कुमार ने कहा कि फिलहाल हम पाेस्ट ग्रेजुएट स्टूडेंट्स काे ही बुलाएंगे। इसके बाद का फैसला स्थितियों का जायजा लेने के बाद किया जाएगा

