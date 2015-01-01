पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मामला दर्ज:घर में बरसाए ईंट-पत्थर फायरिंग भी की, 2 घायल,एक का हाथ टूटा, दूसरे की आंख पर चोट

अमृतसर12 घंटे पहले
  • बेटी को अवैध संबंध बनाने के लिए कहता था, रंजिशन किया हमला

थाना सदर के इलाका सुल्तानविंड रोड में एक युवक ने हथियारों के साथ परिवार के कई सदस्यों पर हमला कर दिया। आरोपी ने गोलियां भी चलाई और घर के बाहर ईंट पत्थर बरसाए। युवक पीड़ित परिवार की लड़की को स्कूल जाते समय रास्ते में रोककर अवैध संबंध बनाने के लिए कहता था। लड़की की शादी के बाद आरोपी ने विवाहिता के पति को उसकी अश्लील तस्वीरें दिखा दीं, जिससे उसका तलाक हो गया। फिलहाल थाना सुल्तानविंड पुलिस ने पानी निवासी गांव सुल्तानविंड के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।

पुलिस को शिकायत में महावीर सिंह ने बताया कि वह परिवार के साथ 12 दिसंबर 2020 को किसी रिश्तेदार की पार्टी में शामिल होकर घर लौट आया था। वह अपने ई-रिक्शा पर सवार ही थे कि उक्त आरोपी ने उन पर ईंट-पत्थरों से हमला बोल दिया। उसकी आंख में लगा। उसके पिता निर्मल सिंह आ गए तो उन पर भी पत्थर बरसाए जिससे उनका हाथ टूट गया। करीब आधा घंटे बाद आरोपी अपने 10 और साथियों को बुला लाया और घर के बाहर पत्थरबाजी करते हुए भाग गया। घायलों ने सिविल अस्पताल में इलाज कराया। 13 दिसंबर की रात 8.30 बजे चार लोग आए और गली में खड़े होकर फायरिंग करने लगे।

उन्होंने बताया कि एक साल पहले 18 वर्षीय बेटी को स्कूल जाते वक्त रास्ते में रोककर अवैध संबंध बनाने के लिए कहता था। उसकी शादी हो गई और आरोपी ने उसके पति को उसकी अश्लील तस्वीरें दिखाईं, जिस कारण उसका तलाक हो गया। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर अगली कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

