किसानों की उठक-बैठक:यात्री ट्रेनाें का विरोध; सुबह से ही पटरियों पर जमे किसान मालगाड़ियों को रास्ता देने के लिए खाली कर देते हैं ट्रैक

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
यात्री ट्रेनें चलने की खबर के बाद मंगलवार दोपहर 12:27 बजे जंडियाला गुरु रेलवे स्टेशन पर रेल पटरियों पर बैठे किसान। -भास्कर

अमृतसर/मानांवाला| शहर से मंगलवार को यात्री रेलगाड़ियां की शुरुआत हो गईं हैं, लेकिन जंडियाला गुरु रेलवे स्टेशन पर किसान-मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी के लोग सिर्फ मालगाड़ियों को रास्ता दे रहे हैं। यात्री ट्रेनों को नहीं चलने देने का विरोध निरंतर जारी है।

रेलवे की ओर से मंगलवार को जैसे ही ट्रेनें चलाए जाने का शैड्यूल जारी किया गया वैसे ही जंडियाला में धरना दे रही किसान जत्थेबंदी के लोगों ने रेलवे ट्रैक पर डेरा डाल लिया। हालांकि रेलवे-प्रशासन ने इस दौरान यात्री ट्रेन को बाया तरनतारन-गोइंदवाल साहिब से गुजारा। हालांकि मालगाड़ियों को जंडियाला गुरु ट्रैक से ही गुजारा। यात्री ट्रेनों का विराेध और मालगाड़ियों को परमिशन दिए जाना किसानों के गले की हड्‌डी बन गई है। जिसके कारण उन्हें बार-बार रेलवे ट्रैक पर उठक-बैठक करनी पड़ रही है। मालगाड़ियों को रास्ता देने के लिए बोिरया-बिस्तर उठाते हैं और गाड़ी जाने के बाद फिर से ट्रैक पर बैठ जाते हैं।

दोपहर 1:10 बजे जंडियाला गुरु रेलवे स्टेशन पर किसानों को मालगाड़ी निकलवाने के लिए ट्रैक खाली करने के लिए कहते पुलिस अधिकारी।
पुलिस अिधकारियों के समझाने के बाद मंगलवार दोपहर 1:32 बजे धरने पर बैठे किसानों ने रेलवे ट्रैक से गद्दे आैर सामान हटा लिया।
मंगलवार दोपहर 1:37 बजे मालगाड़ी के लिए जंडियाला गुरु रेलवे स्टेशन पर पटरियां छोड़कर साइड में खड़े किसान।
दोपहर 1: 53 बजे जंडियाला गुरु स्टेशन पर किसानों को फिर से पटरियों पर बैठने के लिए कहते किसान नेता सरवन सिंह पंधेर।
