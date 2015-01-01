पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुष्कर्म:4 माह के बाद हुआ खुलासा ,नर्सिंग छात्रा का रेप के बाद किया गया कत्ल

अमृतसर2 घंटे पहले
थाना सदर के अधीन आते इलाका मजीठा रोड में चार महीने पहले पीजी में रहती खेमकरण निवासी नर्सिंग छात्रा की मौत नशीले टीके से नहीं, बल्कि उसका पहले बलात्कार हुआ और बाद में उसकी हत्या की गई थी। इसका खुलासा पोस्टमार्टम की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद हुआ है, जिसमें मौत का कारण दम घुटना बताया गया है। फिलहाल थाना सदर की पुलिस ने इस केस में धाराओं को बदलते हुए 376 और 302 में तब्दील कर दी है और इस मामले की जांच भी शुरू कर दी गई है। इस मामले में फ्लोरम अस्पताल के डॉ. गुरप्रीत सिंह, पीआरओ मनीश कुमार, मैनेजर संजय कुमार और कीर्ति शर्मा को नामजद कर रखा है।

इसमें से संजय कुमार को पुलिस ने पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया था, जो कि अब जेल में है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ इस मामले की जांच के लिए पुलिस कमिश्नर डॉ. सुखचैन सिंह गिल ने तीन मैंबरी कमेटी का गठन कर दिया है, जिसमें जिसमें एडीसीपी-2 संदीप मलिक, एसीपी नॉर्थ सर्बजीत सिंह बाजवा और थाना सदर के प्रभारी प्रवीण कुमार को शामिल किया गया है। थाना सदर के प्रभारी प्रवीण कुमार का कहना है कि मामले की जांच कर रहे है और जल्द ही बाकी के आरोपियों को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

17 अगस्त को मिला शव, फ्लोरम अस्पताल के डॉक्टर, पीआरओ और मैनेजर पर दर्ज केस में मर्डर की धाराएं जुड़ीं

थाना सदर के अधीन आते इलाका मजीठा रोड पर बने एक पीजी में 17 अगस्त 2020 को खेमकरण की रहने वाली नर्सिंग छात्र की डैड बॉडी बरामद हुई थी। छात्र पास ही के फ्लोरम अस्पताल से जुड़ी थी। उसके नजदीक से नशीला टीका बरामद हुआ था। हाथ पर भी सिरिंज के निशान थे। लड़की नर्सिंग का कोर्स करने के साथ-साथ फ्लोरम अस्पताल में नौकरी भी कर रही थी। परिवार वालों ने उसी दौरान उसकी हत्या की

आशंका जताई थी। पहले तो पुलिस ने किसी के खिलाफ भी मामला दर्ज नहीं किया था, जब परिवार वालों ने प्रदर्शन किया तो उसके बाद माई भागो पुलिस चाैकी में फ्लोरम अस्पताल के डॉ. गुरप्रीत सिंह, पीआरओ मनीश कुमार, मैनेजर संजय कुमार और कीर्ति शर्मा के खिलाफ लापरवाही का केस दर्ज किया था। मृतक के पिता जब घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे थे तो उन्होंने पहले ही आशंका जता दी थी कि उनकी बेटी की लाश पीजी में देखने को ही नहीं मिली थी। उनके आने से पहले ही शव को वहां से उठा दिया गया था।

