1 आरोपी की मंदिर के बाहर खिलौनों की दुकान:चविंडा देवी मंदिर में चोरी, चोर बोरियों में भर ले गए चढ़ावा

अमृतसर2 दिन पहले
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी।
  • सीसीटीवी फुटेज से पकड़े गए 3 चोर, 1.47 लाख बरामद

थाना कत्थूनंगल पुलिस ने चविंडा देवी मंदिर में गोलक तोड़ कर चढ़ावा चुराने के आरोप में तीन चोरों को काबू किया है। इनके कब्जे से 1,46,992 रुपए बरामद हुए हैं। मंदिर की छत के रास्ते दाखिल हुए तीनों चोर मंदिर का चढ़ावा चोरी करके बोरियों में भर कर ले गए थे। जिनकी पहचान सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज से हुई थी।

थाना कत्थूनंगल पुलिस ने माता मंदिर ट्रस्ट चविंडा देवी के उप प्रधान मदन लाल की शिकायत पर रवि कुमार, पवन कुमार उर्फ डड्‌ढू, लवप्रीत बावा उर्फ लव निवासी चविंडा देवी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। शिकायतकर्ता के मुताबिक 18-19 नवंबर की मध्यरात्रि वह अपने घर में सोेए हुए थे। रात करीब 1 बजे मंदिर के चौकीदार लाजरस उर्फ लाडी का फोन आया, कि उसके दरवाजे को कुंडी लगी हुई और उसने रोशनदान में से मुंह ढक कर आए दो युवक दिखाई दिए हैं।

जिनमें से एक के हाथ में दात्तर और दूसरे के हाथ में पिस्तोल है। वह मंदिर के कमरे के ताले काट कर अंदर दाखिल हुए और गोलकों में से चढ़ावा चोरी कर रहे हैं। शिकायतकर्ता के मुताबिक चौकीदार की सूचना पर वह अपने बेटे अरविंदर कुमार को लेकर तुरंत मंदिर की तरफ भागे और शोर डाल कर लोगों को उठाया। जब वह मौके पर पहुंचे तो चोर वहां से चोरी करके भाग चुके थे। वहीं मंदिर में एक कमरे का दरवाजा खुला हुआ था, जहां कुछ कैमरों की तारें काटी हुईं थी।

वहीं सीसीटीवी फुटेज से पता चला कि तीन युवक छत से दाखिल हुए थे और दो आरोपियों ने कैमरे की तारें काटी थी। वहीं तीसरा आरोपी पीछे सीढिय़ों में खड़ा हुआ था। शिकायतकर्ता के मुताबिक उसके बेटे ने एक आरोपी को उसके चलने के स्टाइल से पहचाना। जिससे पता चला कि एक दिन पहले भी तीनों आरोपी चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम देने के लिए रेकी करने को मंदिर के आस-पास घूम रहे थे। जिससे यकीन हो गया कि तीनों ने ही चोरी की है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने तीनों को काबू कर लिया।

पुलिस को मिला तीन दिन का रिमांड

सब इंस्पेक्टर गुरविंदर कौर के मुताबिक शुक्रवार को तीनोेें आरोपियों को अदालत में पेश करके तीन दिन का रिमांड हासिल किया गया है। वहीं अभी लवप्रीत से बरामदगी होने बाकी है। आरोपी लवप्रीत का परिवार मंदिर के बाहर ही खिलौनों की छोटी सी दुकान है।

