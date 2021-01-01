पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उप चुनाव:गठबंधन टूटने के बाद पहली बार वार्ड-37 में आमने-सामने शिअद और भाजपा के प्रत्याशी

अमृतसर2 घंटे पहले
  • भाजपा सिख चेहरे काे मैदान में उतारेगी, 28 काे ऐलान की संभावना

नगर निगम के वार्ड नंबर-37 के उप चुनाव में भाजपा सिख चेहरे पर दाव खेलने की तैयारी में है। पार्टी की ओर से टिकट के दावेदाराें में से लगभग 3 उम्मीदवाराें के नाम शाॅर्टलिस्ट किए जा चुके हैं। जिला प्रधान की अगुवाई में बनाई गई सूची काे प्रदेश अध्यक्ष की मंजूरी के बाद जारी कर दी जाएगी। गौरतलब है कि पार्टी की तरफ से उम्मीदवार की घाेषणा 28 जनवरी काे किए जाने की संभवना है। केंद्र सरकार की ओर से बनाए गए कृषि कानूनाें का विराेध शुरू हाेने के बाद भाजपा से अकाली दल का गठबंधन टूटने के बाद यह पहला माैका हाेगा कि दाेनाें पार्टियाें के उम्मीदवार आमने-सामने हाेंगे।

इससे पहले दाेनाें दल गठबंधन का भाग हाेने के कारण मिलकर सभी चुनाव में भाग लेते रहे हैं। गाैर हो कि अकाली दल की तरफ से पहल करते हुए उम्मीदवार का ऐलान किया जा चुका है, जबकि अभी तक भाजपा, कांग्रेस और आम आदमी पार्टी द्वारा अभी तक उम्मीदवाराें का एेलान नहीं किया गया है। हालांकि भाजपा का पूरे देश और खासकर पंजाब-हरियाणा में बहुत ज्यादा विराेध हाे रहा है। गत दिनाें जंडियाला गुरु में भाजपा के जिला प्रधान देहाती हरदयाल सिंह की अगुवाई में संचालित मीटिंग के दाैरान किसानाें ने वहां पहुंचकर समागम बंद करा दिया था। इसी तरह की विपरीत स्थितियाें में भी भाजपा जिला प्रधान शहरी सुरेश महाजन ने दावा किया है।

