पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्राइम:लोन पास कराके सेल्स मैनेजर ने ठगे 20 लाख

अमृतसर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कंपनी से ऋण चुकाने का कॉल आया तब मामला खुला, आरोपी पर केस

बजाज फाइनेंस कंपनी के सेल्स मैनेजर ने पीड़ित का लोन पास कराया। जब पीड़ित ने कहा कि नकदी की जरूरत नहीं है और लोन रद्द करवा दें तो मैनेजर ने सारे पैसे अपने अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर कर ठगी कर ली। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। रणजीत एवेन्यू पुलिस को राजबीर सिंह ने बताया कि दिसंबर 2019 में बजाज फाइनेंस कंपनी रणजीत एवेन्यू में लोन अप्लाई किया था जहां आरोपी सेल्स मैनेजर के रूप में काम करता है।

आरोपी ने उससे आधारकार्ड, पैनकार्ड, एमबीबीएस डिग्री की फोटोकॉपी, पंजाब मेडिकल काउंसिल रजिस्ट्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट, 3 चेक एचडीएफसी बैंक से लिए और लोन पास हो गया। 27 दिसंबर 2019 को लोन की रकम 20,21,344 रुपए खाते में जमा हो गई। कुछ समय बाद उन्होंने आरोपी से कहा कि उन्हें नकदी की जरूरत नहीं है इसलिए ऋण रद्द कर दें।

आरोपी ने उनके खाते से 1 जनवरी 2020 को 20 लाख रुपए अपने खाते में ट्रांसफर कर लिए और आरोपी ने कहा कि उसका ऋण रद्द कर दिया है। मई 2020 में बजाज कंपनी से ऋण जमा करने के लिए कॉल आया तो उसने आरोपी को फोन किया। आरोपी ने कहा कि यह गलती हो सकती है, वह जांच करेगा।

अगस्त में फिर कंपनी से फोन आया और उन्होंने कहा कि वह ऋण को रद्द कर देते हैं। इसलिए उसने आरोपी को फोन किया, लेकिन उसका माेबाइल स्विच ऑफ था। पुलिस ने साहिल शर्मा के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें