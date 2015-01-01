पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डबल सुसाइड मामला:मोबाइल बरामद नहीं करवा रही संदीप कौर, 2 दिन का रिमांड बढ़ा

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
डबल सुसाइड मामले में आरोपी सब इंस्पेक्टर संदीप कौर को सोमवार को अदालत में पेश किया गया। अदालत ने 2 दिन का और रिमांड बढ़ा दिया है। थाना मोहकमपुरा पुलिस ने अदालत में जज के सामने आरोपी संदीप कौर की ओर से पुलिस जांच में कोई सहयोग न देने की बात भी कही।

पुलिस ने अपना तर्क रखा है कि आरोपी ने अभी तक मोबाइल बरामद नहीं करवाया है और वह बरामद करना जरूरी है। सोमवार को अदालत ने मोबाइल जमा न करवाने पर संदीप कौर का 2 दिन का रिमांड बढ़ा दिया है। फिलहाल पुलिस का दावा है कि वह मोबाइल बरामद कर लेगी। थाना मोहकमपुरा के एसएचओ सुखदेव सिंह ने कहा कि आरोपी का 2 दिन का रिमांड बढ़ाया गया है और पूछताछ की जा रही है।

मगर संदीप कुछ भी बताने को तैयार नहीं है। उन्होंने अदालत में रिमांड बढ़ाने की मांग की थी, जिसके बाद 2 दिन का और रिमांड मिला है। गौर हो कि थाना मोहकमपुरा पुलिस की महिला सब इंस्पेक्टर से 3 दिन का रिमांड लेकर पूछताछ की, लेकिन उससे कुछ भी नहीं उगलवा सकी। मोबाइल तक भी उसने बरामद नहीं करवाया है। पूछताछ में यही बताया कि उसका मोबाइल पता नहीं है, कहां चला गया है। यहां बताने योग्य है कि मोबाइल मिलने के बाद मामले की जांच आगे बढ़ सकेगी, क्योंकि उसी में कई राज छिपे हैं।

मोबाइल के माध्यम से आरोपी नवांपिंड निवासी विक्रमजीत सिंह विक्की से बातचीत करती थी। विक्रमजीत ने 10 अक्तूबर को सब इंस्पेक्टर संदीप कौर से दुखी होकर बटाला रोड निजी होटल के कमरे में फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। मृतक ने मरने से पहले 6 ऑडियो मैसेज और सुसाइड नोट लिखा था, जिसमें उसने मौत का जिम्मेदार एसआई संदीप कौर को बताया था।

मृतक ने ऑडियो में किए थे कई खुलासे

मृतक ने कहा था कि उसने 17-18 लाख लिए थे और जब वह मांग रहा था तो जान से मारने की धमकियां मिलीं। मृतक ने ऑडियो में महिला के खिलाफ कई खुलासे किए थे। मोहकमपुरा पुलिस ने 306 का केस दर्ज किया है।

अभी परिवार वाले विक्की के शव को अस्पताल में छोड़कर घर जा रहे थे कि उसकी पत्नी ने 10 अक्तूबर रात में फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। जंडियाला पुलिस ने पहले 174 की कार्रवाई की थी, लेकिन विधायक सुखबिंदर सिंह डैनी ने इसमें उक्त धाराएं लगाकर कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए। बाद में मामला सीएम के पास पहुंचा तो सब इंस्पेक्टर को डिसमिस भी कर दिया गया और उसके रिश्तेदारों को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

