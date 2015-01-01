पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:मेडिकल वेस्ट के कुप्रबंधन पर संजीवन अस्पताल पर 3.25 लाख रुपए जुर्माना

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • पंजाब पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने दिखाई सख्ती

शहर के नामचीन अस्पताल भी नियम-कानूनों की धज्जियां उड़ाने से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। इसलिए पंजाब प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड भी अस्पतालों से सख्ती से पेश आना शुरू हो गया है। लॉकडाउन के समय गुरु नानक देव अस्पताल (जीएनडीएच), नीलकंठ और संजीवन अस्पताल ने मेडिकल वेस्ट प्रबंधन के नियमों का उल्लंघन किया था। क्षेत्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की टीम को शिकायतें मिलने पर चेकिंग के बाद ई-नोटिस पटियाला स्थित पंजाब प्रदषण बोर्ड के हैड ऑफिस को भेजा गया था।

हैड ऑफिस में 4 महीने तक चली सुनवाई के बाद लाहौरी गेट स्थित संजीवन अस्पताल को बोर्ड ने 3.25 लाख रुपए का जुर्माना ठोका है। इसके अलावा गुरु नानक देव अस्पताल (जीएनडीएच) को भी सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट (एसटीपी) लगवाने के लिए बोर्ड की तरफ से 15 दिनों में परफार्मेंस इवैल्यूएशन रेटिंग चार्ट (पर्ट) सौंपने का आदेश दिए गए हैं।

सूत्रों के मुताबिक सरकार से लगभग 6.03 करोड़ रुपए जीएनडीएच को एसटीपी लगवाने को दिया गया है। पंजाब वाटर सप्लाई एंड सेनिटाइजेशन विभाग से यह काम कराना होगा, लेकिन महीनों बाद भी इस पर कोई काम नहीं होने पर बोर्ड ने जवाब मांगा है, जबकि बायोमेडिकल वेस्ट उल्लंघन मामले में अभी सुनवाई होनी है और बोर्ड जुर्माना लगा सकता है।

जीएनडीएच से 15 दिन में सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट लगाने का परफार्मेंस इवेल्यूएशन रेटिंग चार्ट मांगा

बोर्ड ने जीएनडीएच से 15 दिन में सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट लगाने का परफार्मेंस इवेल्यूएशन रेटिंग चार्ट मांगा है। परफार्मेंस इवैल्यूएशन रेटिंग चार्ट (पर्ट) के तहत कोई भी काम कब शुरू होगा, उसकी रूपरेखा क्या है, यह सारी चीजें तैयार करनी होती है।

जीएनडीएच 897 बेड का बड़ा अस्पताल होने के कारण यहां से गंदा पानी निकालने को लेकर कोई समुचित प्रबंध नहीं है। इसके लिए सरकार की तरफ से फंड जारी किया जा चुका है। एसटीपी कहां लगाई जानी है, कब लगाई जानी है, इसके लिए क्या-क्या प्लान तैयार किया गया, यह सारी रिपोर्ट बनाकर बोर्ड को सब्मिट करनी होगी।

नीलकंठ अस्पताल ने 8.57 लाख में से 2.80 जमा कराए

नीलकंठ अस्पताल को मेडिकल वेस्ट नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर बोर्ड ने 8.57 लाख का जुर्माना ठोका था। अस्पताल ने 2 किस्तों में 2.80 लाख रुपए ही जमा करा सका है, जबकि 4 किस्तों में अभी करीब 5.77 लाख रुपए जमा करवाने होंगे। गुरु नानक देव अस्पताल ने 12 दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी क्षेत्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड को पर्ट चार्ट उपलब्ध नहीं कराया है। वहीं क्षेत्रीय अधिकारियों ने तय समय में रिपोर्ट न करने पर पटियाला स्थित प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के हैड ऑफिस को रिपोर्ट भेजने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है।

बोर्ड के आदेशों का पालन कराएंगे: एक्सईएन

बोर्ड के हैड ऑफिस से जो भी आदेश हुआ है, उसका पालन कराया जाएगा। अस्पताल प्रबंधनों को नियमों की अनदेखी करने पर टीम को सख्त एक्शन लेने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। बोर्ड के आदेश के बाद भी अस्पताल निर्धारित समय पर यदि जुर्माने की राशि या पर्ट चार्ट जमा नहीं कराते हैं, तो अग्रिम कार्रवाई के लिए रिपोर्ट तैयार कर पटियाला हैड ऑफिस भेज दी जाएगी।
-हरपाल सिंह, एक्सईएन, प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड

