विवाद:सिजेेरियन का वीडियो वायरल करने की जांच राज्य स्तरीय कमेटी को

अमृतसर2 घंटे पहले
डायरेक्टर डॉ. प्रभदीप कौर जौहल ने मनीषा के समक्ष गलती मानी और कहा कि उन्होंने भी इस मामले पर शामिल लोगों से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा था। गुलाटी ने बताया कि डायरेक्टर के दोनों पावों में चोट लगी है, बावजूद इसके वह पेशी पर पहुंचीं। चूंकि आयोग का अॉफिस पांच मंजिल ऊपर है, एेसे में वह खुद नीचे सुनवाई के लिए आई थीं।
  • महिला आयोग के सामने डायरेक्टर ने मानी डॉ. नवदीप की गलती, पूर्व सिविल सर्जन के पास नहीं था गुलाटी के सवालों का जवाब
  • पांव में चोट के बावजूद पेशी पर पहुंची डायरेक्टर

सिजेरियन डिलीवरी वीडियो वायरल मामले में जिले के सिविल सर्जन रहे डॉ. नवदीप सिंह की मुश्किलें कम होती नहीं दिखाई दे रही हैं। मंगलवार को चंडीगढ़ स्थित पंजाब महिला आयोग के ऑफिस में वह पेश हुए और चेयरपर्सन मनीषा गुलाटी ने उनकी जमकर क्लास ली।

खास बात तो यह रही कि इस दौरान विभाग की डायरेक्टर डॉ. प्रभदीप कौर जौहल घायल होने के बावजूद पहुंचीं, जबकि सिजेरियन में जिन महिला डॉक्टरों का शुरुआती दौर में नाम आया था, वह पेश नहीं हुईं। फिलहाल इन सभी को दोबारा बुधवार को तलब किया गया है। दूसरी तरफ वीडियो वायरल करने के मामले में सेहत सचिव हुसन लाल ने राज्य स्तरीय कमेटी का गठन कर दिया है। इसके बाद नवदीप सिंह की ओर से गठित जूनियर डॉक्टरों की कमेटी फिलहाल प्रभावहीन हो गई है।

मनीषा गुलाटी ने बताया कि इस दौरान डॉ. नवदीप सिंह से पूछा गया कि किस हैसियत से उन्होंने महिला की वीडियो वायरल किया। इस पर उनके पास कोई जवाब नहीं था। इसके बाद उन्होंने जूनियर डॉक्टरों की गठित जांच कमेटी पर भी सवाल खड़ा किया। गुलाटी ने बताया कि हद तो उस वक्त हो गई जब उन्होंने टीम मेंबरों के साथ बैठक की। इससे साफ है कि यह सब जांच को प्रभावित करने के लिए किया गया था। उनका कहना है कि नवदीप सिंह के वीडियो वायरल मामले में यह चार्ज भी फाइल होगा। गुलाटी ने बताया कि सिजेरियन में शामिल महिला डॉक्टरों को भी तलब किया गया था, लेकिन वह लोग नहीं आई हैं, जो गलत है। उन लोगों को भी बुधवार को बुलाया गया है। न पहुंचने की स्थिति में कानूनी कार्रवाई होगी। मामले में तीन महिला डॉक्टरों ने लिखकर दिया है कि वे मौके पर नहीं थीं, लेकिन गुलाटी का कहना है कि वीडियो में उनका झूठ सामने आ गया है।

