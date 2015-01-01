पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घायल:धगाना में गाड़ी ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर, युवती ने तोड़ा दम

भिखीविंड38 मिनट पहले
  • टवेरा चालक गाड़ी छोड़कर फरार, 3 गंभीर घायल अमृतसर रैफर

थाना सदर पट्‌टी के तहत आते धगाना गांव में मंगलवार शाम 5 बजे टवेरा गाड़ी ने रांग साइड से बाइक को टक्कर मार दी, जिससे 1 लड़की की मौत हो गई। सावन सिंह निवासी ठक्करपुरा ने कहा कि वह और भांजा सतनाम सिंह निवासी मलूवाल अपने-अपने बाइक पर पट्टी से राजोके जा रहे थे। जब वह धगाना पहुंचे तो गाड़ी (पीबी-04 के6325) ने ओवरटेक करते हुए सतनाम के बाइक में टक्कर मार दी।

वहीं, सतनाम की छोटी बेटी अमनप्रीत कौर ने मौके पर दम तोड़ दिया और उसकी पत्नी तथा बेटा जख्मी हो गए। घायलों को पट्टी अस्पताल से अमृतसर रैफर किया गया है। टवेरा चालक गाड़ी छोड़कर फरार है। एएसआई दलबीर सिंह ने कहा कि चालक पर केस दर्ज कर लिया और जांच जारी है।

