हत्या:युवक को हथियारों से काटकर शव नहर के पास फेंका

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • जगदेव कलां में शाम पांच बजे मिली लाश, मृतक की उम्र 30 साल के आसपास

थाना झंडेर के अधीन आते इलाका जगदेव कलां नहर के नजदीक पुलिस ने एक शव को बरामद किया है। शव पर तेजधार हथियारों के निशान थे, जिससे साफ लग रहा था कि उसकी हत्या कर यहां फेंका गया है। पुलिस ने अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस अब इस अंधे कत्ल की गुत्थी सुलझाने में लग गई है।

पुलिस को जगजीत सिंह निवासी सैंसरा पत्ती दाऊके ने बताया कि वह खेतीबाड़ी का काम करता है। उसकी रिहायश अपनी जमीन जगदेव कलां नहर से पार है। वह 2 नवंबर को करीब पांच बजे शाम को अपने खेतों में चक्कर लगाने के लिए पुल नगर जगदेव कलां से राणेवाली की तरफ जाती पक्की सड़क पर जा रहा था कि उसे एक शव पड़ा हुआ मिला। मृतक की उम्र करीब 30 साल के पास लगभग थी। उसके चेहरे, आंख व सीने पर तेजधार हथियारों के निशान थे। साफ लग रहा था कि युवक की हत्या की गई है और शव को खुर्द-बुर्द करने की नीयत से यहां फेंका गया था।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रही पुलिस
थाना झंडेर के सब इंस्पेक्टर अवतार सिंह का कहना है कि मामले की जांच कर रहे है। आस-पास के सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाली जा रही है, ताकि पता लगाया जा सके कि किन लोगों ने यह शव यहां फेंका है। जल्द ही पुलिस की पकड़ में आरोपी होंगे।

