22 दिसंबर को हुंकार:बिजली बिलों पर सब्सिडी दी जाए और ओटीएस स्कीम लागू करे सरकार

अमृतसर11 घंटे पहले
  • 100 कारोबारी डीसी को ज्ञापन देंगे, मांगंे पूरी न होने पर डीसी-सेल्स टैक्स आॅफिस के बाहर देंगे धरना

अमृतसर अग्रवाल समाज के प्रधान व प्रदेश व्यापार मंडल के उपप्रधान रंजन अग्रवाल के नेतृत्व में विभिन्न ट्रेड और इंडस्ट्रियल एसोसिएशनों के नुमाइंदों की बैठक हुई। जिसमें केंद्र और पंजाब सरकार की ओर से कारोबार जगत की सुध नहीं लिए जाने पर रोष व्यक्त किया गया। कारोबारियों ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार 2013-14 से लेकर जीएसटी लागू होने तक के वैट असेसमेंट केसों के लिए वन टाइम सेटलमेंट (ओटीएस) स्कीम तुरंत लाए। वहीं कोरोनाकाल में लगाए बिजली के फिक्सड चार्जेस भी तुरंत हटाकर बिजली बिलों पर सब्सिडी जारी की जाए। कारोबारियों ने कहा कि यदि सरकार ने उनकी मांगे पूरी नहीं की तो उनको मजबूरी में संघर्ष की राह पर उतरना पड़ेगा। जिसमें 22 दिसंबर को ट्रेड-इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े 100 कारोबारी डिप्टी कमिश्नर को अपना मांगपत्र देंगे। वहीं उनकी सुनवाई नहीं होने पर डीसी, सेल्स टैक्स दफ्तर के बाहर सिलसिलेवार धरने दिए जाएंगे। प्रमुख उद्योगपति रंजन अग्रवाल ने कहा कि पिछले लंबे समय से केंद्र और पंजाब सरकार व्यापारियों के साथ सिर्फ वादे करती आ रही है। पंजाब सरकार से कई बार गुजारिश की गई है कि वैट असेस्मेंट केसों के लिए ओटीएस स्कीम निकाली जाए। वहीं कोरोना महामारी के कारण व्यापार जगत की मंदी हालत देखते हुए बिजली बिलों पर सब्सिडी की मांग रखी गई थी। पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से 5 रुपए प्रति यूनिट बिजली देने का वादा भी मजाक बन कर रह गया है। वहीं बात केंद्र सरकार की करें तो नोटबंदी, जीएसटी के कारण कारोबार जगत बेहाल हुआ था, वहीं कोविड ने रही-सही कसर पूरी करते हुए कारोबारियों की कमर तोड़ कर रख दी है। केंद्र सरकार ने एक अक्टूबर से .75 टीसीएस लगाकर कारोबारियों पर नई मुसीबत डाल दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि कारोबारी सरकार के साथ टकराव नहीं चाहते लेकिन वर्तमान के हालातों ने उन्हें संघर्ष की राह

चुनने के लिए मजबूर कर दिया है। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह से अपील की कि वह उनकी मांगे तुरंत पूरी करें। इस मौके पर फोकल प्वाइंट से नवल अग्रवा, सुभाष अरोड़ा, विनोद अग्रवा, जसबीर सिंह, तरनतारन रोड से सुरिंदर कुमार, गुरिंदर सिंह, झब्बाल रोड से जसप्रीत सिंह, बलबीर सिंह, जगीर सिंह, ईस्ट मोहन नगर से महेश कुमार, फोकल प्वाइंट से चरणजीत, मजीठ मंडी से मोहित कुमार, पवन कु मार, सहदेव भाटिया व अन्य मौजूद थे।

