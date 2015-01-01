पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:कोरोना के प्रति सेहत विभाग लापरवाह, यह तस्वीर बताती है

अमृतसर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वॉशबेसिन पत्तों से भरे, टूटियां तक टूटी
  • धूल फांकता सिविल सर्जन ऑफिस का हैंड-वाशिंग सिस्टम

अमृतसर | कोरोना महामारी से बचाव के लिए सरकार, जिला प्रशासन और सेहत विभाग बार-बार हाथ धोने, मास्क लगाने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के पालन पर जोर दे रहे हैं। इस तरफ आम पब्लिक तो लापरवाह है ही बल्कि खुद सेहत विभाग गंभीर नहीं है। सिविल सर्जन ऑफिस कैंपस के मेन गेट पर लगे हैंड-वाशिंग सिस्टम यह दिखा रहा है।

वर्तमान में चार वॉश बेसिन वाला यह सिस्टम बंद हो गया है और खस्ताहाल को पहुंच गया है। जिला प्रशासन और रेडक्राॅस सोसायटी ने दो महीने पहले जब कोरोना पीक पर था, उस वक्त इस सिस्टम को सिविल सर्जन दफ्तर के गेट के अंदर लगाया था। इसके लिए बाकायदा पानी की सप्लाई का कनेक्शन, हाथ धोने के लिए लिक्विड साेप आदि की व्यवस्था की गई, लेकिन कोरोना का संक्रमण कम हुआ तो उसे संचालित करना बंद कर दिया गया और अब यह धूल फांक रहा है।

सिविल सर्जन समेत 7 कर्मी आ चुके पॉजीटिव
इस ऑफिस के 7 कर्मचारी संक्रमित आ चुके हैं। इनमें पूर्व सिविल सर्जन डॉ. नवदीप सिंह भी शामिल हैं। यही नहीं, बल्कि वर्तमान सिविल सर्जन डॉ. रबिंदर सिंह सेठी, जब जिला परिवार भलाई अफसर थे तो परिवार समेत पॉजीटिव आ चुके हैं। इसके बावजूद कोरोना के प्रति लापरवाही दखाई जा रही है।

सिस्टम ठीक कराया जाएगा : सिविल सर्जन
मैं ने सोमवार को पद संभाला है। विभाग में काफी कुछ सुधार की जरूरत है, उस तरफ पहल के आधार पर काम होगा। हैंड वॉशिंग सिस्टम को ठीक करवाया जाएगा ताकि बाहर से आने वाले लोग इसका इस्तेमाल कर कोरोना से बचाव कर सकें।
-डॉ. रबिंदर सिंह सेठी, सिविल सर्जन अमृतसर

