माथा-पच्ची:बीआरटीएस पुल के पिलर पर चढ़कर सो गया शख्स पुलिस ने 2 घंटे की माथा-पच्ची के बाद हिरासत में लिया

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस के मुताबिक वह पेंट करने का काम करता है। जब उसे उठाया तो उसने शोर मचा दिया। इसलिए उसने नीचे उतारने में मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।

थाना मोहकमपुरा के इलाका बटाला रोड में मंगलवार सुबह 11 बजे एक शख्स बीआरटीएस पुल के पिलर पर चढ़कर सो गया। उसे नीचे उतारने के लिए पुलिस को दो घंटे माथा-पच्ची करनी पड़ी। अंत में नगर निगम की फायर ब्रिगेड मंगवाई गई और सीढ़ियों के सहारे उसे उतारा गया। थाना मोहकमपुरा की पुलिस ने उसे हिरासत में ले लिया है। युवक दिमागी तौर पर परेशान बताया जा रहा है।

