धरना:यूनियन ने नहरी दफ्तर के सामने धरना दिया , मैनेजमेंट को कोसा

अमृतसर2 घंटे पहले
द अमृतसर सहकारी किरत एवं निर्माण यूनियन ने जिला सहकारी लेबर सभा के साथ नहरी एवं ड्रेनेज सर्किल दफ्तर अमृतसर के सामने धरना दिया और मैनेजमेंट को कोसा। यूनियन ने बताया कि 8 फरवरी को अलग-अलग डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर और माइनर की सभी वस्तुओं को इक्कठा कर एक टेंडर बनाकर 3 करोड़ से 7 करोड़ रुपए तक टेंडर मांगे गए हैं। उक्त टेंडरों में ऐसी नीति बनाई गई कि सिर्फ 3 से 4 एजेंसी ही टेंडर में

भाग ले सकती हैं। टेंडरों के रेट बढ़ने से सरकार के फंडों को भी नुकसान होगा। यह गरीब का शोषण करने वाली नीति है, जिसमें सहकारी लेबर के हक छीन लिए गए हैं। इस दौरान अजैब सिंह नंगली, जगजीत सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, सतिंदरपाल सिंह, कश्मीर सिंह, नरिंदर सिंह आदि यूनियन के सदस्य हाजिर रहे।

