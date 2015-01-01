पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत:महिला ने मोहकमपुरा के एएसआई की पुलिस कमिश्नर से शिकायत की

अमृतसर37 मिनट पहले
  • महिला ने कहा- सीसीटीवी फुटेज में पेड़ काटने के सबूत
  • पेड़ काटने से रोकने पर भद्दी शब्दावली के इस्तेमाल का आरोप

थाना मकबूलपुरा के इलाका दशमेश एवेन्यू फोकल प्वाइंट की महिला प्रभजोत कौर ने थाना मोहकमपुरा में तैनात एएसआई दविंदर सिंह पर भद्दी शब्दावली और इलाके के पेड़ काटने का आरोप लगाया है। इलाके में काटे गए पेड़ों की महिला ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी जार की है और कहा है कि यह पेड़ किसी को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा रहे थे।

लेकिन एएसआई ने पुलिस का रौब दिखाते हुए पेड़ को कटवा दिया। फिलहाल इस संबंध में महिला ने पुलिस कमिश्नर डॉ. सुखचैन सिंह गिल से शिकायत की है। महिला का कहना है कि उक्त एएसआई थाना मोहकमपुरा में तैनात है और उसे अक्सर परेशान करता रहता है। पति काम के कारण बाहर रहते हैं, जबकि उक्त एएसआई साथियों के साथ इलाके में रौब झाड़ता है। पिछले दिनों उक्त एएसआई ने उसके घर के नजदीक लगे पेड़-पौधों को कटवा दिया जबकि इन पेड़ पौधों से किसी को परेशानी नहीं थी। उसने पेड़ काटने के लिए मना किया तो उसके साथ भद्दी शब्दावली का प्रयोग किया गया। उसकी बेइज्जती भी की। उसे जान से मारने की धमकियां दी जा रही हैं। वृक्ष काटने की उसके पास सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी है।

पेड़ काटे नहीं सिर्फ छंटाई की है : एएसआई
एएसआई दविंदर सिंह का कहना है कि उसने कोई भी पेड़ नहीं काटा, सिर्फ उसने छंटनी की है। हालांकि उसने इलाके में कई पेड़ लगवाए हैं। इसकी गवाही इलाके के लोग भी दे सकते हैं। एक गली में उसने 20 से 25 पौधे लगाए हैं, जबकि एक गली में 70 से 80 पौधे लगाए हैं। उसने कहा कि वह जहां अपनी ड्यूटी करता है, वहीं समाजसेवा के कार्यों में भी हमेशा जुटे रहते हैं। उनका तो अपने पड़ोसी के साथ कोई विवाद है और उसी रंजिश में वह उस पर आरोप लगा रही हैं।

