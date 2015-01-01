पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिजेरियन का वीडियो वायरल करने का मामला:सिविल सर्जन की गलती की जांच करेंगे उन्हीं के जूनियर अधिकारी

अमृतसर2 दिन पहले
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. नवदीप सिंह और उनकी सहयोगी महिला गायनी डॉक्टरों की तरफ से की गई सिजेरियन डिलीवरी और बाद में उसकी वीडियो वायरल मामले में जूनियर डॉक्टरों की टीम जांच के लिए गठित तो कर दी गई है, लेकिन अब सवाल पैदा होने लगा है कि क्या जूनियर सीनियर के खिलाफ पारदर्शी तरीके से जांच कर पाएंगे। कयास तो यहां तक लगाया जा रहा है कि मामले में कुछ नहीं निकलने वाला है।

एक ही दिन में चार महिलाओं की सिजेरियन डिलिवरी के बाद उसकी वीडियो वायरल कर दी गई थी। इसके बाद विभाग ने मामले को गंभीरता से लिया और सिविल सर्जन डॉ. नवदीप सिंह अन्य महिला डॉक्टरों से जवाब-तलब किया था। इसके बाद पंजाब महिला आयोग की चेयरपर्सन मनीषा भल्ला ने भी सभी को 24 नवंबर को चंडीगढ़ तलब किया है। मामले को तूल पकड़ता देख महिला डॉक्टरों ने मामले में लिप्त होने से इंकार कर दिया था।

जानकारी के लिए बताते चलें कि मामले की जांच के लिए सिविल सर्जन डॉ. नवदीप सिंह ने तीन मेंबरी कमेटी गठित की थी। कमेटी में सिविल अस्पताल के एसएमओ डॉ. चरणजीत सिंह, जिला परिवार भलाई अधिकारी डॉ. जसप्रीत शर्मा और डॉ. विनोद कुमार को शामिल किया गया है। अब सवाल यह पैदा हो रहा है कि क्या यह लोग अपने सीनियर डॉ. नवदीप के खिलाफ क्या सही जांच कर सकेंगे।

जांच पारदर्शी होने का दावा, मगर समयसीमा तय नहीं

एसएमओ डॉ. चरणजीत सिंह का कहना है कि जांच सोमवार से शुरू होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि रिपोर्ट कब देनी है। इसके लिए कोई समय निर्धारित नहीं किया गया है। इसी तरह से सहायक सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अमरजीत से इस संबंध में कहा कि कमेटी पारदर्शी ढंग से जांच करके रिपोर्ट देगी।

