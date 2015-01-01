पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:गोदाम की दीवार तोड़कर 5 लाख का सामान चोरी कर ले गए चोर

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • अजनाला में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक गोदाम में दूसरी बार वारदात

थाना अजनाला के अधीन आते पुरानी सब्जी मंडी अजनाला में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान के गोदाम से चोर दीवार तोड़कर अंदर घुस गए और 5 लाख का सामान चोरी कर फरार हो गए। आरोपियों ने सितंबर महीने में अपनी वारदात को अंजाम दिया। चोर सारा सामान एक वाहन पर लादकर ले गए।

पीड़ित अभी तक आरोपियों की तलाश करने में लगा हुआ था। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में रोमी गुप्ता निवासी अजनाला ने बताया कि उसकी डेरा रोड अजनाला गुप्ता रेडियो इलेक्ट्रॉनिक की दुकान चलाता है। उसने पुरानी सब्जी मंडी के नजदीक गोदाम बना रखा है, जहां इलेक्ट्रॉनिक का सामान रखा हुआ है।

15 सितंबर 2020 को वह अपना गोदाम चेक करने के लिए गया। तो देखा कि 14/15 सितंबर की रात को कुछ अज्ञात लोगों ने उसके गोदाम की दीवार तोड़ कर अंदर घुस गए और वहां से 305 लीटर के तीन फ्रीज, दो वाॅशिंग मशीन, एक ऑटोमेटिक वाशिंग मशीन, एक सैमी ऑटोमेटिक वाॅशिंग मशीन, चार विंडो एसी, तीन स्पिलट एसी, तीन स्लिट एसी हैवल्स, दो एलईडी 49 इंच चोरी करके ले गए। आरोपी अपने साथ वाहन भी लाए थे और उसी में यह सारा सामान लादकर ले गए। आरोपियों ने सीसीटीवी का डीवीआर भी साथ ले गए।

