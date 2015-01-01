पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रजिस्ट्री से कमाई:अनलॉक में 1 हजार से कम रजिस्ट्री, अब हो रहीं 2 हजार, फरवरी में 12 करोड़, अक्टूबर में 13.64 करोड़

अमृतसर9 मिनट पहले
  • मई-जून में हुई थी सिर्फ 3.50 करोड़ की कमाई

अमृतसर जिले में कोरोना के केस घटने के साथ ही सरकार को रजिस्ट्री फीस के रूप में मिलने वाला रेवेन्यू मार्च-2020 से भी अधिक पहुंच गया है।

कोरोना से पहले मार्च तक अमृतसर सिटी की दोनों तहसीलों से सूबा सरकार को प्रतिमाह तकरीबन 12 करोड़ रुपए का रेवेन्यू मिलता था जबकि अक्टूबर महीने में रजिस्ट्री फीस वगैरह के रूप में सरकारी खजाने में 13.64 करोड़ रुपए जमा हुए।

यह वृद्धि इसलिए भी अहम है कि कोरोना के दौरान मई-जून में सरकारी खजाने में महज साढ़े 3 करोड़ रुपए का रेवेन्यू आया था। जुलाई से प्राॅपर्टी मार्केट में सुधार दिखने लगा और अब उसके महामारी के असर से पूरी तरह उबर जाने से सरकार की भी एक तरह से दिवाली हो गई है।

सरकार को अक्टूबर महीने में तहसील-1 से तकरीबन 4.42 करोड़ और तहसील-2 से 9.22 करोड़ रुपए का रेवेन्यू मिला। इस महीने नवरात्र में प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त अधिक हुई। अक्टूबर में तहसील-2 में 1995 और तहसील-1 में 1415 दस्तावेज तस्दीक हुए। मई-जून में यह संख्या महज 983 और 927 थी।

बीते 6 माह में तहसील-1 में स्टांप व दूसरी फीसों के रूप में 20.30 करोड़ रुपए और तहसील-2 में 38.91 करोड़ रुपए का रेवेन्यू जेनरेट हुआ। कोरोनाकाल के दौरान लोगों ने प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त होल्ड कर दी थी लेकिन कोरोना के मामले कम होते ही जमीन-जायदाद की रजिस्ट्री कराने वालों की संख्या फिर से पुराने लेवल पर पहुंच गई है।

तहसील-2 में ज्यादा खरीद-फरोख्त अक्टूबर में 9 करोड़ का रेवेन्यू यहीं से

कोरोना महामारी के कारण 23 मार्च को प्रदेशभर में कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया था। उससे पहले दोनों तहसीलों में रजिस्ट्री के 240 स्लॉट थे। तकरीबन पौने 2 महीने के लॉकडाउन के बाद, 12 मई से 33% रजिस्ट्री अप्वाइंटमेंट के साथ तहसीलों में दोबारा काम शुरू हुआ।

मई-जून में महज 2550 दस्तावेज तस्दीक हुए जिनसे साढ़े 3 करोड़ का राजस्व मिला। इस समय तहसील-1 से तकरीबन 5 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक का रेवेन्यू जेनरेट हो रहा है, जबकि तहसील-2 में यह आंकड़ा 9 करोड़ से ऊपर है। हर महीने तस्दीक होने वाले दस्तावेजों की संख्या भी 2000 से अधिक पहुंच चुकी है।

कोरोना से रेवेन्यू का हुआ नुक्सान, अब स्थिति बेहतर: सब रजिस्ट्रार

कोरोना के कारण मई-जून में तहसीलों में कम डाॅक्यूमेंट तस्दीक हो रहे थे। अब हालात सुधरने के चलते सरकार ने रजिस्ट्री के स्लॉट बढ़ाए हैं और लोग भी रजिस्ट्रियां करवाने आ रहे हैं। इसलिए अब स्थिति बेहतर हो गई है। -परमप्रीत सिंह गोराया, सब रजिस्ट्रार

