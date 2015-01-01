पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एसजीपीसी प्रधान के चुनाव:एसजीपीसी के प्रधान पद के लिए 27 नवंबर को जनरल इजलास में हंगामे के आसार

अमृतसर39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विरोिधयों के साथ अपनों के निशाने पर शिअद

एसजीपीसी के प्रधानगी पद के लिए 27 नवंबर को होने वाले जनरल इजलास के हंगामापूर्ण होने के आसार हैं। हालांकि प्रधान चुनने के सारे अधिकार शिरोमणि अकाली दल बादल के प्रधान सुखबीर सिंह बादल के पास ही हाेते हैं। दूसरी ओर पंथक फ्रंट की नुमाइंदगी करने वाले विरोधी धड़े के मेंबर लिफाफा कल्चर और कमेटी पर चल रहे कथित एकाधिकार के खिलाफ बादल कुनबे को घेरने की तैयारी में हैं। फिलहाल प्रधानगी पद के लिए चर्चाओं की सूई मौजूदा प्रधान भाई गाेबिंद सिंह लौंगोवाल, बीबी जगीर काैर और जत्थेदार तोता सिंह के नामों पर टिक गई है।

पंजाब की सियासत का ऐतिहासिक तथ्य है कि जो अकाली दल एसजीपीसी पर काबिज होता है, उसी को मुख्यधारा का अकाली दल माना जाता है और सत्ता का सबसे बड़ा दावेदार भी। धर्म और सियासत के गठजोड़ की यह कमान दिग्गज अकाली रहनुमा, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री प्रकाश सिंह बादल ने तीन दशक से बखूबी संभाली हुई है। सो पंजाब की राजनीति में उनकी सरपरस्ती वाला शिरोमणि अकाली दल अग्रिम पंक्ति का राजनीतिक दल है। हाल-फिलहाल शेष अकाली दल अथवा पंथक संगठन हाशिए पर हैं। एसजीपीसी हिंदुस्तान की पहली संवैधानिक संस्था है। लंबे संघर्ष और अंग्रेजों से लड़कर 1919 में यह वजूद में आई थी। तब महात्मा गांधी ने भी इस लड़ाई में सिखों का साथ दिया था। एसजीपीसी का मुख्य काम गुरुद्वारों का संचालन-प्रबंधन और वहां के ‘चढ़ावों’ पर नियंत्रण रखना है।

कमेटी के तहत देशभर के हजारों गुरुद्वारे आते हैं और इसके वेतनभोगी कर्मचारियों की संख्या हजारों में है। सैकड़ों स्कूलों, कॉलेजों और अस्पतालों का संचालन भी एसजीपीसी के हाथों में है। इसका वार्षिक बजट खरबों रुपए है। श्री गुरु नानकदेव के 550वें प्रकाशोत्सव के मुख्य समागम के मौके पर सूबा सरकार और शिरोमणि अकाली दल के बीच सीधे टकराव की नौबत आ गई थी और हालात बादलों की फजीहत के बने थे। तब एसजीपीसी प्रधान गोबिंद सिंह लौंगोवाल ने सूझ-बूझ से टकराव को टाल दिया था। लौंगोवाल ने बादलों के प्रति वफादारी का इजहार लगते इल्जामों के बावजूद किया था। विरोधियों के आरोप हैं कि एसजीपीसी का करोड़ों रुपए का फंड इसके लिए, नियमों को ताक पर रखकर इस्तेमाल किया गया। 2015 में प्रकाश सिंह बादल के नेतृत्व में अकाली-भाजपा की सरकार थी।

तब श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब की बेअदबी की कई घटनाएं हुईं, जिनसे असंतोष फैला और पुलिस की गोली से दो लोग मारे गए थे। सरकार संकट में आ गई। संदेह की आग बादलों की दहलीज तक आ गई थी। विपक्षी दलों ने बेअदबी की घटनाओं के लिए सुखबीर सिंह बादल पर साजिश का आरोप लगाया था।

इस बार विराेध का सामना करना पड़ेगा
एसजीपीसी प्रधान के चुनाव दाैरान हाेने वाले जनरल इजलास दाैरान सुखबीर सिंह बादल की अगुवाई वाले अकाली दल काे अपने ही पुराने नेताओं के विराेध का सामना करना पड़ेगा। प्रकाश सिंह बादल के साथ काम कर चुके सीनियर अकाली नेता सुखदेव सिंह ढींढसा और रणजीत सिंह ब्रह्मपुरा की ओर से भी इस बार एसजीपीसी मेंबराें काे बादलाें के विराेध में इकट्ठा करने की काेशिश में है। सभी एसजीपीसी से बादल दल का कब्जा ताेड़ने की काेशिश में जुटे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें