पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एजुकेशन:यूपीएससी की 2021 में होने वाली परीक्षाओं का कैलेंडर जारी

अमृतसर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

यूनियन पब्लिक सर्विस कमीशन (यूपीएससी) ने साल 2021 के लिए अपने एग्जामिनेशन व रिक्रूटमेंट का कैलेंडर जारी कर दिया है। सिविल सर्विसेज मेन का एग्जाम अगले साल 17 सितंबर को प्रस्तावित है वहीं अगले साल एनडीए एनए की परीक्षा 18 अप्रैल और इसकी दूसरी परीक्षा 5 सितंबर को होगी। एनडीए एनए एग्जाम-1 का नोटिफिकेशन इसी साल दिसंबर में जारी कर दिया जाएगा।

इसके लिए आवेदन 19 जनवरी 2021 तक मांगे जाएंगे। साल-2020 में कोरोना के कारण एनडीए एनए का एग्जाम-1 व एग्जाम-2 एक साथ लिए जा रहे हैं। यूपीएससी की वेबसाइट पर जारी इस कैलेंडर में सिविल सर्विसेज एग्जाम का नोटिफिकेशन जारी होने की तारीख नहीं दी गई है। यूपीएससी ने स्पष्ट किया है कि हालात को देखते हुए इस कैलेंडर में बदलाव संभव है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें