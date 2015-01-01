पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्थिति स्पष्ट:2013-14 की वैट असेसमेंट 15 दिसंबर तक

अमृतसर2 घंटे पहले
स्टेट टैक्स कमिश्नर, पंजाब दफ्तर ने चिट्ठी जारी करके असेसमेंट ईयर 2013-14 की वैट असेसमेंट को लेकर स्थिति स्पष्ट की गई है। जिसमें बताया गया है कि पंजाब वैट एक्ट 2005 के सेक्सन 29 (4) के अनुसार इन केसों की असेसमेंट 6 साल तक हो सकती है।

जिसके अनुसार वर्ष 2013-14 के केसों की वैट असेसमेंट करने की मियाद 15 दिसंबर 2020 बनती है। ऐसे में अधिकारी इस तारीख को ध्यान में रखते हुए कानून के मुताबिक वैट असेसमेंट केसों का निपटारा करें।

अंतिम तिथि 31 मार्च तक बढ़े

जीएसटी प्रेक्टिशनर्स एसो. के प्रधान एडवोकेट नवीन सहगल और वाइस प्रेसिडेंट विकास खन्ना के मुताबिक विभाग ने पहले वैट असेसमेंट की अंतिम तिथि 20 नवंबर बताई थी। जिसके बाद एसोसिएशन फाइनेंशियल कमिश्नर टैक्सेशन (एफसीटी) को ई-मेल भेजकर स्पष्ट किया था कि ईटीसी पंजाब ने 10 दिसंबर 2014 को पब्लिक नोटिस निकालकर वैट की वार्षिक रिटर्न (वैट-20) की आखिरी तिथि 15 दिसंबर तक बढ़ाई थी।

जिसमें वैट एक्ट सेक्शन 29(4) के हवाले से चेताया था कि वार्षिक वैट रिटर्न भरने या तिथि बढ़ाए जाने की सूरत में 6 साल बाद तक वैट असेसमेंट की जा सकती है। वहीं अब चिट्ठी में पुरानी गलती सुधार कर कानून मुताबिक बनती असेसमेंट की अंतिम तिथि स्पष्ट की है। सरकार को कोरोना के कारण अगर राहत देनी है तो असेसमेंट की अंतिम तिथि 31 मार्च करनी चाहिए।

