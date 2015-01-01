पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच:पीड़ित और पुलिस के बयान कल से होंगे कलमबद्ध, चश्मदीदों की खोज

अमृतसर9 घंटे पहले
  • इंद्रजीत सिंह एनकाउंटर केस,एसडीएम विकास हीरा ने शुरू की जांच

जंडियाला गुरु टोल प्लाजा पर सीआईए स्टाफ पुलिस की ओर से किए एनकाउंटर मामले की जांच एसडीएम विकास हीरा ने शुरू कर दी है। सोमवार से मामले में शामिल लोगों के बयान कलमबद्ध किए जाएंगे। नाका टीम इंचार्ज, पीड़ित परिवार के साथ-साथ पुलिस मुलाजिमों के बयान भी लिखे जाएंगे। एसडीएम विकास हीरा चश्मदीदों को भी ढूंढ़ने की कोशिश में जुटेंगे। पीड़ित परिवार ने आरोप लगाया है कि पुलिस ने किसानों के मोबाइल से वीडियो को डिलीट कराया है। एसडीएम विकास हीरा ने कहा कि मामले की निष्पक्षजांच होगी, जो तथ्य होंगे उन पर गंभीरता से जांच की जाएगी। सोमवार से वह बयान कलमबद्ध करेंगे।

बता दें कि 8 दिसंबर को भारत बंद के दौरान सीआईए स्टाफ के सुखविंदर सिंह रंधावा को अंबाला के सीआईए स्टाफ की ओर से सूचना दी गई थी कि एक युवक अंबाला से डाॅक्टर की कार चोरी करके भागा है। वह अमृतसर आ रहा है। सीआईए स्टाफ ने पहले ही नाकाबंदी कर रखी थी। फॉर्चूनर कार चला रहे होशियारपुर निवासी इंद्रजीत सिंह को रुकने का इशारा किया, लेकिन उसने गाड़ी नहीं रोकी तो सीआईए स्टाफ ने सेल्फ डिफेंस में गोलियां चलाईं। पुलिस का कहना है कि उन्होंने टायरों पर गोली मारी थी। इसी घटना में होशियारपुर निवासी घायल हुआ और उसे गुरु नानक देव अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां उसकी मौत हो गई। परिवार ने मामले की जांच की मांग उठाई थी। जिसके बाद एसएसपी ने डीसी को लिखा और उसके बाद मजिस्ट्रियल जांच शुरू की गई।

