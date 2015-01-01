पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरफ्तारी:वीडियो कोच बस में नई दिल्ली से लाए नशीली गोलियों का जखीरा,तीन तस्कर गिरफ्तार, 3.46 लाख टेबलेट और 2 कारें जब्त

अमृतसर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

थाना कत्थूनंगल की पुलिस ने नशीली गोलियों की बड़ी खेप के साथ तीन तस्करों को गिरफ्तार किया है। यह तस्कर दिल्ली और आगरा से नशीली गोलियों की खेप पंजाब में प्राइवेट बस के माध्यम से ला रहे थे। इस दौरान इन्हें धर-दबोच लिया गया। पुलिस ने वीडियो कोच बस को कब्जे में ले लिया है, वहीं तीनों तस्करों से पुलिस ने 3.46 लाख नशीली गोलियां और दो कारें भी बरामद की है।

इनके तीन साथी पुलिस ने पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर रखे हैं, जिनसे पूछताछ के बाद ही यह कामयाबी मिली है। मंगलवार को गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपियों की पहचान नवजोत सिंह उर्फ नव निवासी अमृतसर, सुरिंदर सिंह उर्फ सोनू निवासी अमृतसर और दिलप्रीत सिंह निवासी गुरदासपुर के रूप में हुई है।

एसपी डी गौरव तूरा का कहना है कि थाना कत्थूनंगल की पुलिस ने 9 नवंबर को अवतार सिंह निवासी पाखरपुरा को 10200 नशीली गोलियों के साथ गिरफ्तार किया था। जांच आगे बढ़ी तो उसके साथी गुरसाहिब सिंह निवासी गांव साहनेवाली को 10 नवंबर को दबोच लिया गया। गुरसाहिब के कब्जे से पुलिस को 11400 नशीली गोलियां बरामद हुई थी। इसके बाद पुलिस ने संजीव कुमार उर्फ राजा निवासी मुस्तफाबाद को 18 नवंबर को गिरफ्तार किया। उससे 975 नशीली गोलियां बरामद हुई। इनसे पूछताछ के बाद इनके तीन साथियों नवजोत सिंह उर्फ नव निवासी अमृतसर, सुरिंदर सिंह उर्फ सोनू निवासी अमृतसर और दिलप्रीत सिंह निवासी

गुरदासपुर को मंगलवार को 3 लाख 46 हजार नशीली गोलियों के साथ गिरफ्तार किया गया। इनमें एक लाख गोली कोरलिवीडोल 100 एसआर, 90 हजार सीडोल टैबलेट, 156000 आरलैम 0.5 नशीली गोलियां बरामद हुई। इनके कब्जे से एक क्रेटा (पीबी-02-डीई-2682), एक कार (पीबी-02-सीडी-1230) और एक बस वीडियो कोच स्लीपर (एआर-06-ए-5247) बरामद हुई।

आगरा और दिल्ली से टेबलेट लाकर यहां बेचते थे
एसपी डी ने बताया कि अब तक की पूछताछ में खुलासा हुआ है कि यह लोग आगरा और दिल्ली से नशीली गोलियां लाकर अमृतसर में बेचते हैं। बहुत ही जल्द उनकी टीमें दिल्ली और आगरा में भी छापेमारी करने के लिए जाएंगे। आरोपियों को अभी अदालत में पेश किया जाना है और इनसे कई खुलासे होने की संभावना है। इनसे पूछताछ के बाद बड़ा नेटवर्क का खुलासा होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें