ऑनलाइन फीडबैक:स्वच्छता रैंकिंग का कचरा,13 महीने में चार बार ठप हुई कूड़ा लिफ्टिंग, शहर में कूड़े के ढेर

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
नगर निगम कमिश्नर कोमल मित्तल ने शुक्रवार शाम मुलाजिम जत्थेबंदियों की सांझी संघर्ष कमेटी और निगम की बनाई कमेटी के साथ बैठक की। - Dainik Bhaskar
नगर निगम कमिश्नर कोमल मित्तल ने शुक्रवार शाम मुलाजिम जत्थेबंदियों की सांझी संघर्ष कमेटी और निगम की बनाई कमेटी के साथ बैठक की।

बार-बार कूड़ा लिफ्टिंग का काम ठप होना शहर की स्वच्छता रैंकिंग सुधारने की राह में बड़ी अड़चन बन रहा है। पिछले 13 महीनों में चार बार ऐसा हो चुका है। ऐसे में कचरे से अटे पड़े गली-मोहल्लों को देखकर लोगों के मन में शहर की गंदगी भरी छवि बन रही है, जो कि स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण-2021 के तहत लिए जा रहे सिटीजन फीडबैक में नंबर घटाने का कारण बन सकती है।

शुक्रवार को भी नगर निगम ऑटो वर्कशाप में मशीनरी बंद रखने से खफा सफाई मुलाजिमों ने 3 घंटे देरी से कूड़ा लिफ्टिंग शुरू की। इसलिए वाॅल्ड सिटी के 13 वार्डों से सिर्फ 50% कूड़ा ही उठाया जा सका। दूसरी तरफ डंपर प्लेसर न मिलने से पिछले 10 दिन से कई जगह पर बिन खाली नहीं हो पाए हैं। गौरतलब है 1 जनवरी से स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के तहत ऑनलाइन फीडबैक लेने का काम भी शुरू हो चुका है।

इसमें कूड़े को लेकर भी सवाल हैं। अकसर कूड़ा लिफ्टिंग ठप होना स्वच्छता रैंकिंग सुधारने की तमाम कोशिशों पर पानी फेरने बराबर है। पिछले साल अमृतसर को 10 लाख से ऊपर की आबादी वाले 47 शहरों में 39वीं रैंक मिली थी।

बिन खाली करने को दो डंपर प्लेसर चलेंगे, चार डंपर छत कटवाकर टिप्पर के रूप में यूज किए जाएंगे- मीटिंग में फैलसा हुआ कि वाॅल्ड सिटी में कूड़े से भरे बिन खाली करने के लिए दो डंपर प्लेसर चलेंगे।4 डंपर प्लेसर की छत कटवाकर टिप्पर के तौर पर इस्तेमाल करने के लिए उन्हें दूसरे विभागों को दिया जाएगा। कमिश्नर ने कहा कि कोई भी डंपर प्लेसर कंडम नहीं किया जाएगा, बाकी भी जरूरत के मुताबिक जल्द चलाए जाएंगे। वहीं पानी के टैंकर आयोजन स्थलों पर जरूरत के मुताबिक भेजे जाएंगे। गाड़ियों को तेल जारी करने के लिए संबंधित अफसर या सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर इंडेंट जारी करेंगे। इसी तरह से सिर्फ कंडम मशीनरी ही बेची जाएगी।

