निगम को ठेंगा:वेस्टर्न विला, ग्रैंड सेलिब्रेशन रिजॉर्ट ने फिर तोड़ी एक-एक गेट की सीलिंग, वल्ला आर्मी असलहा डंप के पास एक दिन पहले 3 रिजॉर्टों पर निगम ने जड़े थे ताले

अमृतसर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वल्ला में आर्मी असलहा भंडार के पास दो रिजार्टों ने निगम की तरफ से की गई सीलिंग तोड़ दी है। निगम बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर ने इस संबंध में उच्चाधिकारियों को रिपोर्ट भेज कर कार्रवाई करने के लिए कहा है। जिसमें लिखा गया है कि वेस्टर्न विला, ग्रैंड सेलिब्रेशन रिजॉर्ट ने एक-एक गेट की सील तोड़ ली है, वहीं बुधवार को कार्रवाई के दौरान बाधा डालने के कारण लिली रिजॉर्ट का एक ही गेट सील हो पाया था। ऐसे में तीनों रिजॉर्ट वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए।

निगम के मुताबिक इन रिजॉर्टों को फरवरी 2019 में भी सील किया गया था लेकिन मालिकों ने इसकी परवाह न करके सीलिंग तोड़ ली थी। जिसके बाद निगम ने इनके खिलाफ एफआईआर भी दर्ज करवाई थी। बुधवार को असिस्टेंट टाउन प्लानर (एटीपी) संजीव देवगण के नेतृत्व वाली टीम ने तड़के 6 बजे के करीब जाकर रिजॉर्ट सील किए थे।

बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर ने रिपोर्ट भेजी, लिली रिजॉर्ट वालों के खिलाफ भी शिकायत

निगम अिधकारियों के मुताबिक बुधवार को कार्रवाई दौरान लिली रिजॉर्ट को सील करते वक्त प्रबंधकों ने करीब 10 मिनट बहसबाजी की थी। इसे कारण वहां का सिर्फ एक ही गेट सील किया जा सका। गौरतलब है कि गत वर्ष 20 फरवरी को वल्ला स्थित आर्मी के असलहा भंडार के पास बने फोरेस्ट रिसोर्ट में भयंकर आग लग गई थी। जिसपर फायर ब्रिगेड, आर्मी, एयरपोर्ट और खन्ना पेपर मिल के फायर टेंडरों के संयुक्त प्रयासों से पांच घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया था। जिसके बाद निगम कमिश्नर के आदेशों पर एमटीपी विभाग ने अगले दिन ही चार रिजॉर्ट सील कर दिए थे। वहीं तीन रिजॉर्ट मालिकों ने सील तोड़ते हुए समारोह भुगताने शुरू कर दिए थे। जिसके बाद निगम ने कार्रवाई के लिए पुलिस को शिकायत भेजी थी।

कार्रवाई में बाधा डाली गई, रिजॉर्ट वालों पर कार्रवाई के लिए अफसरों को लिखा : एटीपी
बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर ने वेस्टर्न विला और ग्रैंड सेलिब्रेशन रिजॉर्ट की तरफ से 1-1 गेट की सील तोड़ने और लिली रिजॉर्ट की ओर से कार्रवाई में बाधा डालने की रिपोर्ट दी है, जिसे उच्चाधिकारियों के पास कार्रवाई करने के लिए भेज दिया गया है।
-संजीव देवगण, असिस्टेंट टाउन प्लानर, निगम

रिजॉर्ट वालों पर केस दर्ज, रिपोर्ट देखकर अगली कार्रवाई की जाएगी: कमिश्नर
दो रिजॉर्टों प्रबंधकों की तरफ से सील तोड़े जाने के मामले की रिपोर्ट देखने के बाद अगली कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इससे पहले भी निगम की ओर से सील तोड़ने पर रिजॉर्ट वालों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करवाया जा चुका है।
-कोमल मित्तल, कमिश्नर, नगर निगम

