  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Amritsar
  • Woman Building Inspector's Husband Accused Of Asking For Bribe Of Rs 1 Lakh By Stopping Filling The Foundation Of Shops

कमिश्नर ने बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर से 24 घंटे में मांगा जवाब:महिला बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर के पति पर दुकानों की नींव भराई रुकवाकर 1 लाख रूपये की रिश्वत मांगने का आरोप

अमृतसर2 घंटे पहले
न्यू महिंद्रा कालोनी, पवन नगर बटाला रोड में दुकानों की नींव भराई रुकवा महिला बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर के पति की तरफ से एक लाख रुपए मांगने के आरोप में निगम कमिश्नर कोमल मित्तल ने जवाब तलब किया है। कमिश्नर ने बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर को 24 घंटे में अपना पक्ष रखने के लए कहा है। ऐसा नहीं करने की सूरत में नियमों के मुताबिक सख्त कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी गई है। मामले में शिवाला कालोनी मुस्लिम गंज निवासी व डिपु होल्डर मनोज छाबड़ा ने निगम कमिश्नर को ऑडियो रिकार्डिंग्स और लिखित शिकायत भेज कर महिला बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर और उसके पति खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग रखी थी।

शिकायतकर्ता छाबड़ा ने बताया था कि उसने 10 दिन पहले न्यू महिंद्रा कालोनी, नजदीक पवन नगर बटाला रोड पर 33 गज जगह खरीदी थी। इस जगह पर उन्होंने तीन दुकानें बनाने के लिए 24 अक्टूबर को नींव भरनी शुरू की थी। वहीं दो दिन बाद 26 अक्टूबर को निगम के दो मुलाजिम साइट पर आकर उसका काम रुकवा गए थे। वहीं आरोप लगाया कि महिला बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर के पति ने दुकानें बनवाने के एवज में उससे 1 लाख रुपए रिश्वत मांगी हैं।

शिकायतकर्ता के मुताबिक उसने कहा था कि वह सिर्फ नींव भरवा रहा है वहीं बनती सरकारी फीस जमा करवाकर ही कंस्ट्रक्शन शुरू करवाएगा। जिसपर आरोपी ने उसे कहा कि वह उसे 1 लाख रुपए दे दे, सरकारी फीस भरने की जरूरत नहीं है।

ब्लैंक चेक, अर्जी दे दो, प्रैशर पड़ा तो इस्तेमाल कर लेंगे
शिकायतकर्ता छाबड़ा का यह भी आरोप है कि महिला बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर के पति ने उसे अपने घर में बुलाया था। जहां महिला बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर ने उससे कहा कि वह उसे एक खाली चेक साइन करके दे दे। एक एप्लीकेशन भी दे दे, जिसमें बनती सरकारी फीस भरनेे के बारे में लिख कर दे। अगर कहीं प्रेशर पड़ा तो इनका इस्तेमाल कर लेंगे।

जवाब आने के बाद अगली कार्रवाई: निगम कमिश्नर
महिला बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर और उसके पति के खिलाफ मिली शिकायत पर बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर से 24 घंटे में जवाब मांगा गया है। जिसमें उसने अपना पक्ष रखने को कहा है। उसका जवाब आने के बाद आगे बनती कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। निगम में किसी को कानून के खिलाफ जाकर काम करने की इजाजत नहीं।
कोमल मित्तल, कमिश्नर नगर निगम

