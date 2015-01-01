पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानकारी:मल्लियां में युवक ने फंदा लगा की आत्महत्या

जंडियाला41 मिनट पहले
  • मृतक हिसार का रहने वाला, शव पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए अमृतसर भेजा

जंडियाला के पास गांव मल्लियां में एक युवक ने फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। जंडियाला पुलिस ने सूचना मिलते ही घटना स्थल का जायजा लिया और 174 के तहत कार्रवाई की। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर अमृतसर पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।प्रधान ढाबा के मालिक प्रीतम सिंह निवासी अमृतसर ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसे सुबह 8 बजे जीटी रोड गांव मल्लियां के पास पेड़ से किसी युवक की लाश लटकने की खबर मिली थी। उन्होंने तुरंत सरपंच रघुवीर सिंह को साथ लेकर थाना जंडियाला गुरु पुलिस को उक्त मामले से अवगत करवाया। एएसआई धनविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि पास बिल्डिंग में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में घटना सामने

आई है कि मृतक युवक पेड़ पर चढ़ रहा है, लेकिन अंधेरा होने के कारण कुछ साफ नहीं दिख रहा है। युवक ने अपने गले में पीले रंग की रस्सी डालकर पेड़ से लटककर आत्महत्या की है। मृतक के आधार कार्ड से पता चला कि युवक का नाम दीपक कुमार जिला हिसार हरियाणा का रहने वाला है और वह ट्रक ठीक करने का काम करता था। उन्होंने कहा कि पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव को परिजनों के हवाले किया जाएगा। अभी आत्महत्या के कारण का कुछ पता नहीं चल सका है और उसके परिजनों के पहुंचने पर पूछताछ की जाएगी।

