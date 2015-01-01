पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हेराेइन का टीका:ड्रग तस्कर ने नशा छोड़ चुके युवक की हेराेइन का टीका लगा हत्या की

पट्टी11 घंटे पहले
  • एएसआई को गोली मारने की वारदात के बाद पट्टी में एक और घटना

हलका पट्टी के गांव पनगोटा में नशा तस्करों की ओर से एएसआई को गोली मारने का मामला शांत होने से पहले ही वीरवार को नशा माफिया ने एक और घटना काे अंजाम दे डाला। गांव में सक्रिय एक नशा तस्कर ने नशे से ताैबा कर चुके युवक काे हेराेइन का टीका लगाकर मार डाला। मृतक की पहचान गुरप्रीत सिंह उर्फ प्रीत निवासी पनगाेटा के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस ने इस संबंध मेें नशा तस्कर रविशेर सिंह निवासी पनगोटा के खिलाफ गैर-इरादतन हत्या का केस दर्ज कर लिया है। गुरप्रीत के जुड़वा भाई जोरा सिंह निवासी पनगोटा ने बताया कि उसका जुड़वा भाई गुरप्रीत सिंह प्रीत गलत संगत में पड़ कर नशा करने लगा था।

कुछ समय पहले पारिवारिक सदस्यों के समझाने पर उसने नशा छाेड़ दिया था। वीरवार रात काे वह जानवरों काे हवेली में चारा डालने गया। उसकी मां राजविंदर काैर उसके पीछे-पीछे थी। इसी बीच उसकी मां ने देखा कि गांव का नशा तस्कर रविशेर सिंह उसके भाई गुरप्रीत सिंह के बाजू में टीका लगा रहा था। जब रविशेर की नजर उसकी मां पर पड़ी ताे उसने सिरिंज फेंक दी और फरार हाे गया।

उसी समय उसका भाई बेहोश हो गया। उसे पट्टी के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। उन्होंने घटना की सूचना पुलिस काे दी। माैके पर पहुंचे एएसआई जतिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस ने नशा तस्कर रविशेर सिंह िनवासी पनगोटा के खिलाफ गैर-इरादतन हत्या के केस दर्ज कर उसकी तलाश शुरू कर दी है। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिवार काे सौंप दिया गया है।

