पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बदसलूकी:पट्‌टी सेवा केंद्र में न तो पानी, न सुरक्षा के प्रबंध, छोटे से कमरे में चल रहा सेवा केंद्र पट्टी बी-2, स्टाफ पर बदसलूकी के आराेप

पट्टी37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अकाली-भाजपा सरकार की ओर से 2007 में पंजाबभर में लोगों को एक ही छत के नीचे सरकारी सहूलियतें मुहैया करवाने के लिए सेवा केंद्र शुरू किए गए थे, लेकिन सेवा केंद्रों में भी ग्रामीण लोगों को मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ता है। इसकी लाहोर रोड पट्टी में बने सेवा केंद्र पट्टी बी-2 में ताजा मिसाल देखने को मिलती है।

वहां पर सिर्फ एक कमरे में सेंटर चलता है और 5 लाेगों का स्टाफ है। इस सेंटर में कैरों, पनगोटा, ठक्करपुरा और सैदपुर समेत 12 गांव के लोग अपने काम करवाने आते हैं यानी कि 50 हजार आबादी का काम एक छोटे से कमरे में होता है। सेंटर में न तो पीने का पानी, न ढंग से बैठने को बेंच और न ही कोई सुरक्षा के पुख्ता प्रबंध हैं। काेराेनाकाल में सरकारी नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ाई जा रही हैं, जबकि लोग न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखते और न ही मास्क लगाते। गुरजिंदर सिंह, गुरभेज सिंह, रेशम सिंह, राज कौर, हरभजन सिंह ने कहा कि लोग सेवा केंद्र में सुबह से आते और शाम तक कोई काम नहीं होता।

उन्होंने सेंटर स्टाफ पर भी बदसलूकी के आरोप लगाए। एसडीएम पट्टी और डीसी तरनतारन को उक्त मामले से अवगत करवाया, पर कोई हल नहीं हो सका। एसडीएम पट्टी राजेश शर्मा ने कहा कि लोगों की मुसीबतों का जल्द हल किया जाएगा। एडीसी जनरल तरनतारन जसविंदर सिंह ने कहा कि जिला तरनतारन के अधीन अाते सेवा केंद्रों में लोगों की समस्याओं का हल कराया जाएगा। सेवा केंद्र जिला तरनतारन के इंचार्ज निरवैल सिंह ने कहा कि उक्त मामले पर जल्द कार्रवाई होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें