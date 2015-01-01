पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लाइसेंस का मामला:डीसी ऑिफस से 24 लाइसेंस की वेरिफिकेशन नहीं मिली, नोटिस के बाद 3 गन हाउस मालिक भूमिगत

तरनतारन12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तरनतारन में फर्जी असलहा लाइसेंस का मामला,आराेपियों की जमानत अर्जी पर सुनवाई आज

जिला तरनतारन में फर्जी असलहा लाइसेंस का केस उलझता नजर जा रहा है। जांच कर रही टीम ने डीसी ऑिफस से 24 लाइसेंस की वेरिफिकेशन मांगी थी, जिसका अब तक जवाब नहीं मिल सका है। वहीं नोटिस मिलने के बाद तीन असलहा दुकानदार पुलिस को रिकॉर्ड देने की बजाय भूमिगत हो गए हैं। उधर मामले में फरार चल रहे आरोपी असलहा ब्रांच के इंचार्ज चीमा और मनी की जमानत अर्जी पर 16 दिसंबर को हाईकोर्ट

में सुनवाई होनी है। बता दें कि फर्जी असलहा लाइसेंस मामले में 23 नवंबर को कुविन्दर सिंह उर्फ चीमा निवासी चीमाकलां और मनजिंदर सिंह उर्फ मनी निवासी गांव पंडोरी गोला पर थाना सिटी में केस दर्ज हुआ था। मनजिंदर सिंह मनी की डीसी ऑफिस में फोटो स्टेट की दुकान है। दोनों आरोपी अब तक 200 से ज्यादा जाली लाइसेंस जारी करवा चुके हैं। एसएसपी तरनतारन ध्रुमन एच निबले ने मामले की जांच के लिये

इन्वेस्टीगेशन टीम बनाई है, जिसमें एसपी नारकोटिक्स अमनदीप सिंह बराड़, डीएसपी सुखदीप पीबीआई, एसएचओ थाना सिटी तरनतारन शामिल हैं। उन्होंने बताया िक असलहा ब्रांच इंचार्ज कुविन्दर सिंह चीमा, मनजिंदर सिंह मनी ने फर्जी असलहा लाइसेंस के आरोपों को नकारते हुए हाईकोर्ट में जमानत अर्जी लगाई थी, जिसकी 16 दिसंबर को सुनवाई होगी।

जांच के दौरान आरोपी कुरविंदर सिंह चीमा का भांजा करनवीर सिंह दोषी पाया गया। रिमांड के दौरान उसने कई खुलासे किए, जिसके आधार पर जांच की जा रही है। अभी आरोपी मनजिंदर सिंह मनी, और कुरविंदर सिंह चीमा पुलिस गिरफ्त से दूर हैं। अदालत में करनवीर सिंह की जमानत अर्जी पर 21 दिसंबर को सुनवाई होनी है। पुलिस ने डिप्टी कमिश्नर ऑफिस से 24 लाइसेंसों की वेरिफिकेशन मांगी थी, वह अभी तक

प्राप्त नहीं हुई। असलहा ब्रांच का रिकाॅर्ड खंगालने के लिए विभाग को पत्र लिखा है, जिसकी मंजूरी के बाद फर्जी लाइसेंसों के खुलासे होंगे। मामले में जिले के मीत गन हाउस, एसबी गन हाउस और सिंघ गन हाउस के रिकॉर्ड मंगाए गए, लेकिन दुकानदार रिकॉर्ड देने की बजाए दुकानों में ताला लगाकर भूमिगत हो गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें