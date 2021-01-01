पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पोलियोरोधी दवा:अंतिम दिन अबोहर में 19,739 बच्चों को पिलाई पोलियोरोधी दवा : डॉ. साहब राम

अबोहर3 घंटे पहले
स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा चलाए गए तीन दिवसीय राष्ट्रीय पल्स पोलियो अभियान का मंगलवार को सफलतापूर्वक संपन्न हो गया। जिसमें जीरो से लेकर पांच वर्ष तक के कुल 19739 बच्चों को पोलियो दवा पिलाई गई। जानकारी देते हुए नोडल अधिकारी डा. साहब राम ने बताया कि सिविल सर्जन फाजिल्का डा. कुंदन कुमार पाल के दिशा-निर्देशो व एसएमओ डा. गगनदीप सिंह के नेतृत्व में 31 जनवरी से 2 फरवरी तक तीन दिवसीय

राष्ट्रीय पल्स पोलियो अभियान चलाया गया। पहले दिन 68 बूथों पर करीब 9950 बच्चों को दवा पिलाई गई। जबकि दूसरे दिन चले डोर टू डोर अभियान में 6707 बच्चों को व तीसरे दिन 3082 बच्चों को दवा पिलाई गई। इस अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए कुल 290 कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई और अभियान की सफलता में आशा वर्करों और सरदार पटेल व मीरां नर्सिंग काॅलेज की छात्राओं का योगदान रहा।

