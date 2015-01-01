पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:विभिन्न झगड़ों में दो महिलाओं सहित 6 लोग गंभीर घायल

अबोहर44 मिनट पहले
शहर व गांवों में हुए विभिन्न झगड़ों में दो महिलाओं सहित 6 लोग घायल हो गए। जिन्हें इलाज के लिए सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। उपचाराधीन ईदगाह बस्ती निवासी गगनदीप पुत्र रामकिशन ने आरोप लगाया कि उसकी मोहल्ले में ही हेयर ड्रेसर की दुकान है और रविवार शाम कुछ युवकों ने नशे मे धुत्त होकर उससे मारपीट की, जब बीच-बचाव में उसकी दादी शांति देवी आई तो हमलावरों ने उससे भी मारपीट की।

एक अन्य मामले में नई आबादी गली नं. 20 निवासी अनिल पुत्र मंगतराम ने आरोप लगाया कि रविवार रात्रि वह पड़ोस में स्थित एक दुकान पर किराने का सामान लेने गया तो वहां पर तीन युवकों ने नशे में धुत्त होकर उससे गाली-गलोच करते हुए मारपीट शुरू कर दी और जब बीच बचाव में उसका पिता आया तो हमलावरों ने उसे भी घायल कर दिया।

एक अन्य मामले में गांव रामसरा निवासी सुरेंद्र पुत्र सुरजीत ने आरोप लगाया कि रविवार शाम वह गांव में बनी अपनी गैस एजेंसी को मंगल कर अपनी भाभी के साथ बाइक पर घर जा रहा था तो गांव के निकट पुरानी रंजिश के चलते गांव के दर्जनभर युवकों ने उससे मारपीट करते हुए हजारों रुपए की नकदी भी छीन ली।

