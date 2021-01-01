पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य विभाग:राष्ट्रीय पल्स पोलियो अभियान के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए 9 रिक्शा किए रवाना

अबोहर3 घंटे पहले
  • कल से 23,518 घरों में 5 साल तक के बच्चों को पिलाई जाएगी पोलियोरोधी दवा

स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा 31 जनवरी से 2 फरवरी तक चलाए जा रहे राष्ट्रीय पल्स पोलियो अभियान के तहत शहरवासियों को जागरूक करने के लिए शुक्रवार को नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. साहब राम ने 9 रिक्शों को हरी झंडी देकर रवाना गया।

डॉ. साहब राम ने बताया कि तीन दिवसीय अभियान में शहर के 23,518 घरों के जीरो से 5 वर्ष के बच्चों को प्लस पोलियो की दवा पिलाई जाएगी। जिसके लिए कुल 290 कर्मचारी अभियान अपनी सेवाएं देंगे। इसके लिए 3 ट्रांजिट टीमें व 2 मोबाइल टीमें अपना योगदान देंगी। इस अभियान के पहले दिन शहर में कुल 68 बूथों पर दवा पिलाई जाएगी। जबकि इसके बाद दो दिन स्वास्थ्य कर्मी व कॉलेज की छात्राएं घर-घर जाकर जीरो से 5 वर्ष तक के सभी बच्चों को दवा पिलाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि शनिवार सुबह को सरकारी अस्पताल से जागरूकता रैली निकाली जाएगी, जिसमें सरकारी कन्या स्कूल की छात्राएं, आशा वर्करों व अस्पताल स्टाफ मौजूद होगा।

उन्होंने इस अभियान में लोगों को भी सहयोग करने की अपील की है। इस मौके पर डॉ. किरन कुमार, डॉ. नविंद्र सिंह, पीपी यूनिट इंचार्ज लक्ष्मी रानी, हेल्थ इंस्पेक्टर भारत सेठी, अमनदीप सिंह, एएनएम दिनेश रानी, फार्मासिस्ट नरैणाराम, कंवलजीत सिंह, तारा चंद, कंवलजीत कौर, प्रियंका रानी, सुखविंदर सिंह, विनय कुमार, सोनू बाठ, आशा वर्कर बबल रानी मौजूद थे।

