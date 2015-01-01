पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घर में घुसकर मारपीट:मारपीट करने के आरोप में सगे भाइयों सहित 11 लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

अबोहरएक घंटा पहले
थाना बहाववाला पुलिस ने गांव भागसर निवासी एक व्यक्ति के घर में घुसकर मारपीट करने और मोबाइल छीनकर ले जाने वाले दो सगे भाईयों सहित 11 लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। पुलिस के अनुसार गांव भागसर निवासी जसवीर कुमार पुत्र महिंदर लाल ने मामला दर्ज करवाया कि एक महीना पहले उसकी गांव के ही प्रह्लाद व विनोद पुत्र धन्ना सिंह वगैरह के साथ लड़ाई हुई थी।

जिसकी रंजिश के चलते 20 नवंबर की रात उक्त लोगों ने उसके घर में घुसकर उससे मारपीट की और उसका मोबाइल फोन छीनकर ले गए। पुलिस ने जसवीर कुमार के बयानों पर प्रह्लाद व विनोद कुमार पुत्र धन्नाराम, खेतपाल पुत्र दुलीचंद और 7-8 अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

