पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आरोप:घर में घुसकर मारपीट करने के आरोप में 6 लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

अबोहर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

थाना सिटी वन पुलिस ने सीडफार्म पक्का निवासी एक व्यक्ति के घर में घुसकर उससे, उसकी पत्नी व दोस्त से मारपीट करने के आरोप में 6 लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। मामले की जांच एएसआई भगवान सिंह कर रहे हैं। पुलिस के अनुसार सीडफार्म पक्का निवासी सेवक सिंह पुत्र बलराज सिंह ने मामला दर्ज करवाया कि 26 अक्टूबर को रंजिश के चलते गांव बल्लुआना निवासी दिलबाग सिंह पुत्र गज्जन सिंह, गांव

सीडफार्म पक्का निवासी हैरी पुत्र बख्शीश सिंह, कालू पुत्र बख्शीश सिंह, मनदीप सिंह पुत्र कशमीर सिंह, लवली पुत्र बलजीत सिंह और धर्म नगरी निवासी लवी पुत्र जगदेव सिंह ने घर में घुसकर उससे, उसकी पत्नी व दोस्त संदीप को मारपीट कर घायल कर दिया। पुलिस ने उक्त लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें