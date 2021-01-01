पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:ससुरालियों से परेशान व्यक्ति ने पी जहरीली दवा, मोहाली में मौत

अबोहर3 घंटे पहले
ससुरालियों के दहेज प्रताड़ना की धमकी और अभद्र व्यवहार से परेशान होकर 18 दिसंबर को जहरीली दवा पीकर आत्महत्या का प्रयास करने वाले गांव कंधवाला अमरकोट निवासी व्यक्ति की मोहाली में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। थाना बहाववाला पुलिस ने मृतक के शव को सरकारी अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाते हुए उसके राजस्थान निवासी सास-ससुर व उसके साला और साली के खिलाफ धारा 306 की बढ़ोतरी कर दी है।

मामले की जांच कर रहे हवलदार अमनदीप सिंह ने बताया कि गांव कंधवाला अमरकोट निवासी आत्मा राम पुत्र कृष्ण कुमार का करीब डेढ़ पहले राजस्थान के जिला हनुमानगढ़ के सरदारपुरा क्षेत्र की कुम्हारांवाली ढाणी निवासी दयावंती पुत्री सुखराम के साथ विवाह हुआ था। विवाह के बाद उनके घर एक बेटी ने जन्म लिया। लेकिन पिछले काफी समय से उनका घरेलू विवाद चल रहा है। जिसके कारण उससे ससुराली उसकी पत्नी को अपने साथ ले जाते थे और उसके खिलाफ दहेज प्रताड़ना का मुकदमा दर्ज करवाने की धमकियां देते थे।

आत्मा राम द्वारा पुलिस को दिए बयानों में आरोप लगाया गया कि 18 दिसंबर को उससे ससुरालियों ने उससे अभद्र व्यवहार किया और उसे धमकियां भी दी। जिससे हताश होकर उसने घर आकर जहरीली दवा का सेवन कर लिया। परिजनों ने उसे इलाज के लिए लालगढ़ के एक अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। पुलिस ने आत्माराम के बयानों पर उससे ससुर सुखराम, सास कृष्णा देवी, साला मनीश और साली सोनू के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। लालगढ़ में इलाज के दौरान उसकी हालत खराब होने पर उसे डॉक्टरों ने रेफर कर दिया, जिसके बाद परिजन उसे मोहाली के अस्पताल में ले गए। जहां इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई।

