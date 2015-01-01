पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुकानदार की लापरवाही:गन हाउस में असलहा देखने आए युवक रिवॉल्वर चुराकर फरार

अबोहरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुए आरोपी।
  • छर्रे वाली बंदूक देखने आए युवकों को थमा दी लाइसेंसी रिवॉल्वर

स्थानीय एक गन हाउस के संचालक की लापरवाही के चलते शनिवार दोपहर हथियार देखने आए युवक एक रिवाल्वर चोरी कर ले गए, वहीं दूसरी तरफ पंजाब पुलिस आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ कोई मामला दर्ज न करके शक के दायरे में आ गई है। घटनाक्रम के मुताबिक स्थिति साफ हो गई है कि पहले तो युवक दुकान पर आकर सरेआम रिवॉल्वर चोरी कर ले गया।

दुकानदार की लापरवाही के चलते ये घटना घटित हुई। लेकिन जिला फाजिल्का के एसएसपी हरजीत सिंह के मुताबिक चोरी करने वाले व्यक्ति के खिलाफ कोई मामला दर्ज नहीं हो रहा है। इसका कारण क्या रहा, इसके बारे में तो पता नहीं चल पाया। पुलिस ने इस प्रकरण में कोई बड़ी कार्रवाई नहीं कर असमंजस के हालात पैदा कर दिए हैं। वहीं गन हाउस संचालक की लापरवाही और पुलिस द्वारा आरोपी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई न करने पर कई सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार गांधी चौक में स्थित सेठी गन हाउस के संचालक विक्की सेठी ने बताया कि शनिवार दोपहर लगभग 12 बजे कुछ अज्ञात युवक उनकी दुकान पर छर्रे वाली बंदूक देखने आए थे। इस दौरान उन्होंने असली बंदूकों व कारतूसों के भावों के बारे में भी पूछताछ की। लेकिन इसी दौरान उन्हें असलहा दिखाते समय उन्होंने गन हाउस पर जमा करवाई गई एक इंडियन ऑर्डिनेंस रिवॉल्वर भी दिखा दी, जिसे उक्त युवक देखने लगे। इसी दौरान वे अपने काम में व्यस्त हो गए, जबकि उक्त युवक रिवॉल्वर लेकर फरार हो गए।

पुलिस ने सीसीटी की फुटेज देखी, लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की
वहीं सूचना मिलने पर थाना सिटी वन के एसएआई हंसराज पुलिस पार्टी सहित गन हाउस पर पहुंचे। पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद हो चुकी थी। पुलिस द्वारा सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज देखने के बाद उच्चाधिकारियों को सूचित किया। जिसके बाद डीएसपी राहुल भारद्वाज भी घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और एसएसपी फाजिल्का हरजीत सिंह को सूचित किया। सीसीटीवी कैमरों में आरोपियों की फुटेज आने के बाद भी पुलिस ने कार्रवाई नहीं की है।

संचालक ने असलहा धारकों का जमा किया रिवॉल्वर दिखाया
सेठी गन हाउस के संचालकों ने पुलिस और मीडिया को जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि उन्होंने उक्त युवकों को बंदूक और असलहा दिखाते हुए असलहा धारक द्वारा जमा करवाया गया इंडियन ऑर्डिनेंस रिवाल्वर दिखाया, जिसे देखने के बाद उक्त युवक उसे चुराकर ले गए। लेकिन एक छर्रे वाली बंदूक देखने आए युवकों को जमा किया गया असला दिखाना गन हाउस संचालक को सवालों के घेरे में खड़ा कर रहा है।

असलहे से आरोपी दे सकते हैं किसी बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम
गन हाउस से रिवॉल्वर चोरी होने की घटना से आम लोगों की चिंता बढ़ गई है। क्योंकि अवैध हथियार से उक्त आरोपी किसी बड़ी घटना को अंजाम दे सकते हैं। वहीं गन हाउस के संचालकों की लापरवाही और पुलिस द्वारा आरोपियों के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई न करने से इलाके में डर का माहौल है। क्योंकि शहर व आसपास के क्षेत्र में चोरी और झपटमारी की घटनाओं में काफी इजाफा हो रहा है।

