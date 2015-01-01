पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:भाजपा नेताओं से कार्यकर्ता भी खफा, केंद्र सरकार अहंकार के चरम पर : संदीप जाखड़

अबोहरएक घंटा पहले
पूर्व मंत्री सुरजीत ज्याणी द्वारा एक इंटरव्यू में भाजपा नेताओं द्वारा उनकी बात न सुनने पर रोष जताया है। जिसपर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए जिला कांग्रेस प्रभारी संदीप जाखड़ ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार अपने अहंकार की चरम सीमा पर है। जिसके चलते वह अपने कार्यकर्ताओं व देश के नागरिकों को कुचलने का प्रयास कर रही है और एक डिक्टेटर की तरह देश को चलाने की कोशिश कर रही है जोकि कभी संभव नहीं हो पाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी सरकार मात्र पूंजीपतियों की सरकार बन कर रह गई है।

क्योंकि मोदी सरकार द्वारा बड़े-बड़े घरानों के लाखों-करोड़ों रुपए तो इंसेंटिव के तौर पर माफ कर दिए गए, लेकिन देश को अनाज दे रहे किसानों को आज तक कोई बड़ा लाभ नहीं पहुंचाया गया, बल्कि जो उनके हक हैं वह भी उनसे छीनने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है और यह मोदी सरकार अपने चहेतों अडानी व अंबानी को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए कर रही है। जाखड़ ने कहा कि इससे बड़े अपमान की बात क्या हो सकती है जब 35 साल तक एक ही पार्टी में कार्यकर्ता व पूर्व मंत्री के रूप में सेवा करने के बाद भी उनकी बात तक ना सुनी जाए तो एक सच्चे पंजाबी व स्वाभिमानी होने के नाते ज्याणी को पार्टी व चेयरमैन पद से इस्तीफा ही दे देना चाहिए।

