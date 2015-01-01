पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चैकिंग अभियान:40 किलो चूरापोस्त सहित काबू तीनों आरोपियों को जेल भेजा

अबोहरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आर्मी इंटेलीजेंस जयपुर की गुप्त सूचना पर एंटी नारकोटिक सेल की पुलिस द्वारा गांव दलमीरखेड़ा के निकट चैकिंग अभियान के दौरान 40 किलो चूरापोस्त सहित गिरफ्तार किए गए तीन आरोपियों को एक दिन की पुलिस रिमांड खत्म होने के बाद दोबारा अदालत में पेश किया गया। जहां से अदालत ने उन्हें जेल भेजने के आदेश दे दिए हैं। पुलिस के अनुसार एंटी नारकोटिक्स सेल के एएसआई मिलखराज पुलिस पार्टी सहित गांव दलमीरखेड़ा लिंक रोड़ मौजगढ़ के निकट गश्त कर रहे थे तो उन्हें आर्मी इंटेलीजेंस जयपुर से गुप्त सूचना मिली कि गांव दलमीरखेड़ा निवासी दो युवक मोटरसाइकिल पर चूरा पोस्त लेकर आ रहे हैं।

जिसपर सूचना के आधार पर उन्होंने सामने से आ रहे बाइक सवार दो युवकों को रोका तो उनके पास प्लास्टिक के गट्टे थे, जिसमें कोई नशीला पदार्थ होने के संदेह पर उन्होंने तुरंत थाना खुईयांसरवर में सूचित किया। जिसपर एएसआई साहिब सहित भी मौके पर पहुंचे और दोनों युवकों से 20-20 किलों के दोनों गट्टों से 40 किलो चूरापोस्त बरामद हुआ। पुलिस द्वारा पकड़े गए आरोपियों की पहचान गांव दलमीरखेड़ा निवासी पिंदर सिंह उर्फ पिंदू, मनदीप सिंह के रूप में हुई। पुलिस द्वारा जब दोनों गिरफ्तार आरोपियों से पूछताछ की गई तो उनकी निशानदेही पर गांव दलमीरखेड़ा निवासी बलकार सिंह को भी गिरफ्तार कर उसके खिलाफ भी मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें