ठगी:नकली सब इंस्पेक्टर बनकर लोगों से ठगी करने वाला गिरफ्तार, जेल भेजा

अबोहर3 घंटे पहले
आरोपी गुरमीत सिंह।
  • पत्नी को रोजाना बताता था ड्यूटी पर जा रहा हूं, शाम को लौट आता था

स्टेट स्पेशल आपरेशन सेल फाजिल्का और काउंटर इंटेलिजेंस ब्रांच अबोहर ने संयुक्त कार्रवाई करते लोगों से सब इंस्पेक्टर बनकर ठगी करने वाले आरोपी को तीन दिन की पुलिस रिमांड खत्म होने और काेराेना टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद दोबारा अदालत में पेश किया गया। जहां से अदालत ने उसे जेल भेजने के आदेश दे दिए हैं। पुलिस के अनुसार उन्हें गुप्त सूत्रों के हवाले से सूचना मिली थी कि फाजिल्का के गांव नूरेका थाना अमीर खास का रहने वाला गुरमीत सिंह पंजाब पुलिस का सब इंस्पेक्टर बनकर लोगों के साथ ठगी मारता रहता है। सूचना के आधार पर जब इसकी जांच शुरू की गई तो पता चला कि गुरमीत ने फाजिल्का जिले को छोड़कर पड़ोसी जिलों के अलावा राजस्थान के कुछ शहरों में पंजाब पुलिस का कर्मचारी बनकर ठगी की हुई है।

इसके अलावा वो अपनी पहली पत्नी को छोड़कर दूसरी पत्नी के साथ अबोहर की आनंद नगरी में रह रहा था। दूसरी पत्नी को ये भी नहीं पता था कि वो पंजाब पुलिस का कर्मचारी नहीं है। पत्नी से पूछताछ में ये सामने आया कि उसकी जानकारी में वह सुबह ड्यूटी पर जाता और शाम को वापस आ जाता लेकिन उसे जरा भी भनक नहीं थी कि वह इस तरह लोगों के साथ ठगी करता है। स्टेट स्पेशल आपरेशन सेल फाजिल्का व काउंटर इंटेलिजेंस ब्रांच अबोहर ने गुरमीत सिंह को गिरफ्तार थाना सिटी वन में मुकदमा दर्ज किया है।

