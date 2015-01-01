पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरों का आतंक:तहसील परिसर के बाहर से दिनदहाड़े बाइक चोरी

अबोहरएक घंटा पहले
स्थानीय तहसील परिसर के बैकसाइड धर्मनगरी रोड पर सोमवार दोपहर हीरो एचएफ डीलेक्स बाइक चोरी हो गया है। जिसकी सूचना थाना सिटी वन पुलिस को दे दी गई है।

गांव सैय्यदांवाली निवासी महेंद्र कुमार सोखल पुत्र हजारी लाल सोखल ने बताया कि सोमवार दोपहर वे तहसील परिसर में अपनी दुकान पर आया था और उसने अपना हीरो एचएफ डीलेक्स मोटरसाइकिल नं. पीबी 15 यू 2817 धर्मनगरी रोड पर लगा दिया। जब वे कुछ समय बाद किसी काम के लिए गया तो वहां से मोटरसाइकिल गायब था। इसके बाद उसने आसपास पता किया, लेकिन बाइक का कोई पता नहीं चला। जिसके बाद उसने थाना सिटी वन में लिखित शिकायत दे दी है।

