पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मुहिम:लुभावने वादे कर सत्ता में आई भाजपा विकास व रोजगार के मामले में फ्लॉप हुई : संदीप जाखड़

अबोहर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कांग्रेस नेता ने मुहिम के तहत दुकानदारों और लोगों से मुलाकात कर सुनीं समस्याएं

आपका संदीप आपके बीच मुहिम के तहत स्थानीय दुर्गयाणा मार्केट गली नं 6 स्थित रुस्तम सोनी के निवास वीरवार को कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें जिला कांग्रेस प्रभारी संदीप जाखड़ ने दुकानदारों और मोहल्ला वासियों से मुलाकात कर उनकी समस्याओं को सुना व उन्हें हल करवाने का आश्वासन दिया। जाखड़ ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी हमेशा से ही किसान, मजदूरों और व्यापारियों के साथ खड़ी रही है। केंद्र सरकार झूठ की नींव पर टिकी है क्योंकि मोदी सरकार अभी तक देश के युवाओं को प्रति वर्ष 2 करोड़ नौकरियां देने में असमर्थ रही है और न ही अभी तक देश मे महंगाई कम हुई और न ही भ्रष्टाचार समाप्त हुआ। भाजपा ने सिर्फ लुभावने वादों के जरिए ही सरकार बनाई है, लेकिन विकास और रोजगार के मामले में यह सरकार बिल्कुल फ्लॉप हो चुकी है। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र में शासित मोदी सरकार अपने तानाशाह रवैये के चलते किसानी को बर्बाद करना चाहती है जबकि अबोहर की अर्थव्यवस्था अधिकतर खेती पर ही निर्भर है। अगर किसानी खत्म हुई तो अबोहर का सारा कारोबार ही ठप हो जाएगा। कार्यक्रम के अंत मे सभी दुकानदारों ने जाखड़ का आभार व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि उनके द्वारा चलाई गई इस मुहिम से शहर वासियों को काफी लाभ होगा और वे अपनी समस्याओं को जल्द से हल करवा पाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें