काउंसलिंग:अमृत मॉडल स्कूल में 10वीं और 12वीं के लिए करियर काउंसलिंग सेमिनार आयोजित

अबोहर3 घंटे पहले
सुंदर नगरी गली नं. 2 स्थित अमृत मॉडल सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में मंगलवार को कक्षा 10वीं व 12वीं के विद्यार्थियों के लिए करियर काउंसलिंग सेमिनार का आयोजन किया गया। सेमिनार में प्रिंसिपल सुनीत कालड़ा ने विद्यार्थियों का मार्गदर्शन किया। कालड़ा ने बताया कि अक्सर विद्यार्थी अपने करियर को लेकर दुविधा में रहते है कि उन्हें अब आगे क्या करना है। हालांकि कई बार उनके आसपास के लोग उन्हें सलाह देते है लेकिन

फिर भी उनके मन में कई ऐसे सवाल होते है, जिनके जबाव उन्हें मिल नहीं पाते। कई बार किसी की सलाह पर विद्यार्थी ऐसे रास्ते पर निकल पड़ते है, जिसके नतीजन वे अपने करियर से बहुत ही कम समय में ऊब जाते हैं। अगर कोई विद्यार्थी समय रहते करियर काउंसलर की मदद लेते है तो उसके सारे सवाल हल हो जाते है।

उन्होंने विद्यार्थियों को उनकी रूचि के मुताबिक करियर चुनने के लिए प्रेरित किया। कभी भी किसी के दबाव में आकर अपने करियर का चुनाव न करे, ऐसा करने से आपका समय और पैसा दोनों ही बर्बाद होगें। विद्यार्थियों द्वारा उनके मार्गदर्शन के लिए श्री कालड़ा का धन्यवाद किया गया।

