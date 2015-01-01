पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशान:दहेज के लिए परेशान करने के आरोप में पति व देवर के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

अबोहरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

थाना सिटी वन पुलिस ने गांव जंडवाला मीरा सांगला निवासी व ढाणी मसीत में विवाहिता युवती को दहेज के तंग परेशान करने के आरोप में उसके पति व देवर के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। पुलिस के अनुसार गांव जंडवाला मीरां सांगला निवासी पूजा रानी पत्नी रमेश कुमार ने मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया कि उसका विवाह अबोहर की ढाणी मसीत निवासी रमेश कुमार पुत्र गुरदित्ता राम के साथ हुआ है। शादी के बाद से उसके पति रमेश कुमार व देवर सुशील कुमार उसे दहेज के तंग परेशान करने लगे। जिसको लेकर उसने 9 अक्टूबर को एक शिकायत पुलिस को दी। जिसपर जांच पड़ताल करने के बाद उच्चाधिकारियों की अप्रूवल पर उक्त दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ थाना सिटी वन में मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें