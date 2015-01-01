पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंस:मुख्यमंत्री ने स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की हौसला- अफजाई के लिए की वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंस

अबोहरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोनावायरस के खिलाफ अहम भूमिका निभा रहे स्वास्थ्य विभाग का हौसला बढ़ाने के उद्देश्य से राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने विभाग के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस की। सीएचसी बहाववाला के बीईई मनबीर सिंह ने बताया कि इस खास वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के माध्यम से मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कार्य की प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि इनके अनथक प्रयासों के कारण ही राज्य में कोरोना की स्थिति पर नियंत्रण किया जा सका है।

उन्होंने कहा कि जानकारों के अनुसार यदि कोरोना की दूसरी स्टेज शुरू होती है तो हम उसके लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार हैं। उन्होंने राज्य सरकार व स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा कोरोना और अन्य बीमारियों के इलाज के लिए दी जा रही स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं पर भी खुशी प्रगट की और इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू, विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव हुसन लाल और अन्य अधिकारियों को बधाई दी। इस मौके पर मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह द्वारा 107 तंदुरूस्त पंजाब स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों का उद्घाटन भी किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें