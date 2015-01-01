पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सहयोग:चाइल्ड लाइन की टीम ने बच्ची के इलाज में दी सहयोग राशि

अबोहरएक घंटा पहले
जिला फाजिल्का की चाइल्ड लाइन की टीम ने जलालाबाद के दानी सज्जन के सहयोग से गांव रामपुरा नारायणपुरा निवासी एक जरूरतमंद परिवार की बच्ची के इलाज के लिए सहयोग दिया। चाइल्ड लाइन फाजिल्का के जिला को-ऑर्डिनेटर फूल चंद ने बताया कि कुछ समय पहले गांव रामपुरा नारायणपुरा के रहने वाले तरसेम सिंह ने अपनी बच्ची के इलाज के लिए 1098 पर फोन करके मदद मांगी थी। जिसके बाद चाइल्ड लाइन टीम के सदस्य लखविंदर कौर और पार्षद महेंद्र कुमार बच्ची के घर पहुंचे और परिवार की आर्थिक स्थिति का जाएजा लिया।

परिवार से बात करने पर पता चला कि बच्ची की सिर की नाडी में ब्लाकेज है, जिसका इलाज पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ में चल रहा है, जिसके इलाज में अब तक लगभग 8 से 10 लाख रुपए का खर्च आ चुका है और बच्ची अब इलाज के बाद काफी सही हो चुकी है मगर परिवार गरीब होने के कारण अब अपने बच्ची की इलाज कराने में असमर्थ है। टीम ने चाइल्ड लाइन के प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर दयाल चंद को स्थिति के बारे में अवगत करवाया, जिसके बाद जलालाबाद निवासी संतोष वाट्स ने बच्ची के इलाज के लिए 3100 रुपए का सहयोग दिया। जो चाइल्ड लाइन की टीम ने बच्ची के पिता को सौंप दिए। परिवार ने टीम का आभार जताया।

