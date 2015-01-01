पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

65वां जन्मदिन:किस्मत की मार झेल रहे बच्चे हमारे स्नेह के हकदार : विधायक अरुण नारंग

अबोहरएक घंटा पहले
मातृछाया आश्रम में बच्चों के साथ विधायक अरूण नारंग व उनके सहयोगी।
  • विधायक ने मातृछाया आश्रम में बच्चों के साथ मनाया जन्मदिन

विधायक अरुण नारंग द्वारा अपना 65वां जन्मदिन दिन श्रीगंगानगर रोड पर गांव आलमगढ़ के निकट स्थित मातृछाया आश्रम में मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर जिला भाजपा उपप्रधान अशोक छाबड़ा, टीटू छाबड़ा व उनके पुत्र करन नारंग आदि उपस्थित थे।

मातृछाया प्रबंधक समिति के वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारी संजीव गोयल ने विधायक नारंग व उनके सहयोगियों का स्वागत करते हुए आश्रम के संचालन के बारे में विस्तारपूर्वक जानकारी दी। आश्रम संचालकों की देखरेख में अलग-अलग स्कूलों में शिक्षा ग्रहण करने के लिए जाने वाले बच्चों ने अपनी प्रतिभा का प्रदर्शन करते हुए धार्मिक भजन, सामाजिक चेतना के गीत व व्यंगात्मक कवितोच्चारण करके सभी अतिथियों का मनोरंजन भी किया।

आश्रम में रहने के बावजूद सभी बच्चों के इतना एक्टिव व प्रतिभावान देखकर कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित प्रत्येक व्यक्ति उनकी जमकर सराहना की। आश्रम के भ्रमण के दौरान बच्चों से भेंट करते हुए विधायक ने न केवल उनकी दिनचर्या व रहन-सहन के बारे में ही जानकारी प्राप्त की, बल्कि बच्चों की रूचि के अनुसार उन्हें अपने भविष्य का लक्ष्य निर्धारित करने के बारे में महत्वपूर्ण परामर्श दिया।

बच्चों द्वारा पूछे जाने पर विधायक ने ‘विधायक` का अर्थ ही उन्हें समझाते हुए चुनाव प्रक्रिया व कार्यों के बारे में भी बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि किस्मत की मार झेल कर इस स्थिति में पहुंचे मासूम बच्चे भी हमारे स्नेह व दुलार के हकदार हैं।

